OUR PICKS Tariffs Are Slowing the US Navy’s Shipbuilding Surge | Trump Pressures ICE to Resume Traffic Stops | Trump’s Pick for Intelligence Chief Refuses to Say Biden “Won” in 2020, and more

Published 15 July 2026

· Trump’s Pick for Intelligence Chief Says He Is Not an “Election Denier” but Refuses to Say Biden “Won” in 2020 · Trump Paid $2 Million by South Korean Company Facing Trade Investigation · Trump Pressures ICE to Resume Traffic Stops After Agency Pulls Back · We Looked at DHS Immigration Enforcement Involving Motorists. Here’s What We Found. · How Tariffs Are Slowing the US Navy’s Shipbuilding Surge

Trump’s Pick for Intelligence Chief Says He Is Not an “Election Denier” but Refuses to Say Biden “Won” in 2020 (Noah Robertson, Washington Post)

His appearance comes weeks after the president scrapped his originally scheduled confirmation hearing. He is nominated to replace acting DNI Bill Pulte.

Trump Paid $2 Million by South Korean Company Facing Trade Investigation (Eric Lipton and John Yoon, New York Times)

The payment illustrates the minefield Mr. Trump has created by maintaining personal financial ties with foreign businesses while he is in office.

Trump Pressures ICE to Resume Traffic Stops After Agency Pulls Back (Madeleine Ngo, New York Times)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement ordered its officers on Tuesday to halt most vehicle stops across the country after they shot two people over the past week.

We Looked at DHS Immigration Enforcement Involving Motorists. Here’s What We Found. (Cole Reynolds, Washington Post)

At least 17 motorists have been shot during immigration operations as the Trump administration ramped up enforcement, a Washington Post analysis finds.

How Tariffs Are Slowing the US Navy’s Shipbuilding Surge (Mackenzie Eaglen, National Interest)

Why America Must Dominate Open-Source AI (Yaël Ossowski, National Interest)

China’s open-source AI models are spreading globally. To preserve technological leadership, the United States must lead not only in capabilities but in openness.