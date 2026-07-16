WORLD ROUNDUP Trump Pushed the Reset Button. This is ‘Iran Fiasco 2.0. | When China’s Open-Source AI Is a Trap | Turkey Could Become Europe’s New Energy Gatekeeper, and more

Published 15 July 2026

· Trump Pushed the Reset Button. This is ‘Iran Fiasco 2.0. · The Gulf States That Iran Thinks It Can Attack · When China’s Open-Source AI Is a Trap · Ukraine’s Drones Have Turned the Tide, but Can They Change the Map? · China’s Transnational Repression Is Being Met With a Deafening Silence · How Turkey Could Become Europe’s New Energy Gatekeeper

Trump Pushed the Reset Button. This is ‘Iran Fiasco 2.0.’ (David Ignatius,Foreign Policy)

A coalition can keep Hormuz open and squeeze Tehran. There’s no need to rush a nuclear deal.

The Gulf States That Iran Thinks It Can Attack (Rob Geist Pinfold and Dania Thafer, Foreign Policy)

Why Bahrain and Kuwait have become Tehran’s preferred targets.

When China’s Open-Source AI Is a Trap (Economist)

America’s quest for AI dominance is scary. China is not the solution.

Ukraine’s Drones Have Turned the Tide, but Can They Change the Map? (Sam Skove, Foreign Policy)

Mid-range drone strikes may not be enough to regain Ukrainian territory.

China’s Transnational Repression Is Being Met With a Deafening Silence (Joshua Kurlantzick’, CFR)

The detention of U.S. citizen Min Zin on dubious espionage charges is the latest evidence that Beijing’s campaign to silence dissidents and critics abroad is expanding in scope and audacity. Without a forceful U.S. response, China’s willingness to target academics, activists, and diaspora communities on foreign soil is likely to grow.

How Turkey Could Become Europe’s New Energy Gatekeeper (Azeem Ibrahim and Dania Arayssi, National Interest)

Turkey’s geography, infrastructure, and regional influence position it to reshape Europe’s energy security through a new overland corridor linking four major energy basins.