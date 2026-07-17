OUR PICKS Industry, Academia Warn of Federal Funding Shock | ICE Using Data Broker Tools to ‘Identify Unaccompanied Minors’ | Colorado River Reservoir Is Getting 'Perilously' Low, and more

Published 17 July 2026

· Conspiracy Theorists Think Trump’s Speech Paves the Path to the Insurrection Act · Top Science Panel Backs Research Linking Extreme Weather to Climate Change · Industry, Academia and Local Governments Warn of Federal Funding Shock · White House Faces Stiff Pushback on Subjecting Grants to Political Review · A Major Colorado River Reservoir Is Getting ‘Perilously’ Low · The Group Behind 2000 Mules Is Back with Another Election Conspiracy Film · ICE Is Using Data Broker Tools to ‘Identify Unaccompanied Minors’ and ‘Fraud’

Conspiracy Theorists Think Trump’s Speech Paves the Path to the Insurrection Act (David Gilbert, Wired)

Election deniers have spent years promoting the idea that the 2020 election was stolen. They believe Donald Trump’s speech finally proves them right.

Top Science Panel Backs Research Linking Extreme Weather to Climate Change (Raymond Zhong, New York Times)

Attribution science is advancing quickly, researchers said. That could support lawsuits seeking damages for severe events worsened by global warming.

Industry, Academia and Local Governments Warn of Federal Funding Shock (Rebecca Adams, Washington Post)

The recently proposed rule would give political appointees significant power to pause or terminate grants and to prioritize awards based on the president’s priorities — raising concerns that the federal government will make decisions based on political preferences rather than scientific merit, and could abruptly end funding that was previously approved.

White House Faces Stiff Pushback on Subjecting Grants to Political Review (Tony Romm, New York Times)

Academics, city leaders and congressional lawmakers number among the thousands to urge the Trump administration to reconsider a plan to assert more control over grants.

A Major Colorado River Reservoir Is Getting ‘Perilously’ Low (Sarah Kaplan, Washington Post)

A new federal analysis predicts that water levels in Lake Powell will fall almost to the point that its dam can no longer produce power.

The Group Behind 2000 Mules Is Back with Another Election Conspiracy Film (David Gilbert, Wired)

True the Vote is working with a Detroit pastor to produce a new documentary called Trap, based on claims that have already been thrown out in court.

ICE Is Using Data Broker Tools to ‘Identify Unaccompanied Minors’ and ‘Fraud’ (Caroline Haskins and Vittoria Elliott, Wired)

A newly renewed, $25 million-per-year contract with a subsidiary of Thomson Reuters further expands the power of ICE under the Trump administration.