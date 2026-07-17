TERRORISM Remotely Coerced Violence: 764, The Com Network, and the Hybridization of Threats

By Marc-André Argentino, Angus Lindsay

Published 17 July 2026

Nihilistic violent extremism is best understood as a victim-driven, youth-centered online ecosystem in which status, belonging, and identity are earned through the production, circulation, and escalation of harm. It combine sadistic online exploitation, cybercrime, self-directed violence, animal abuse, school-violence threats, and terrorist or violent-extremist conduct.

Abstract: This article examines 764 and the wider Com Network as a case study in remotely coerced violence and the hybridization of contemporary terrorist and violent extremist threats. It argues that nihilistic violent extremism is best understood as a victim-driven, youth-centered online ecosystem in which status, belonging, and identity are earned through the production, circulation, and escalation of harm. Drawing on case studies and an arrest dataset of 295 Com Network-linked offenders across 33 countries, this article shows how 764 and adjacent groups combine sadistic online exploitation, cybercrime, self-directed violence, animal abuse, school-violence threats, and terrorist or violent-extremist conduct. Ideological symbols drawn from neo-Nazism, occultism, and accelerationism are present, but usually function as aesthetic and performative resources rather than stable strategic commitments. This article cautions about the risks of mischaracterizing motivation, obscuring victim-perpetrator dynamics, and mistargeting interventions. The authors highlight that responses should integrate a systems approach of prevention and threat reduction that includes counterterrorism, child protection, online harm reduction, trauma-informed practice, and cross-jurisdictional cooperation to address the specific ecology of remotely coerced harm.

In the five years since Bradley Cadenhead founded 764, there has been a surge of media and scholarly reporting examining the nihilistic violent extremism (NVE) phenomenon. In part, this is related to a number of successful and foiled mass-casualty attacks1 and violent extremist actors2 who appear to be at least associated with the broader networks and subcultural spaces that intersect with Com Network groups such as 764, Maniac Murder Cult, and No Lives Matter (for example: Solomon Henderson,3 Jose Pagan,4 Arda Küçükyetim,5 etc.).6 The September 9, 2024, arrest of Dallas Humber7 and other core members of the Terrorgram Collective has also challenged understandings of contemporary violent extremism, with the emergence of the so-called “mixed, unstable, and unclear”8 or “salad-bar” ideologies.9 Recent debates around this ‘new’ form of violent extremism have often centered around the degree to which individuals and groups within online violent extremist networks adhere to a violent extremist ideology, with some researchers and analysts seeking to fit definitions of NVE into broader militant accelerationist categories.10