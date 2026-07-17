WORLD ROUNDUP U.S. and Iran Signed a Memorandum of Misunderstanding | Israel’s Future Hangs in the Balance | Europe’s Escalating Fight Against Cocaine Smugglers, and more

Published 17 July 2026

· The U.S. and Iran Signed a Memorandum of Misunderstanding · Problematic Paragraph on Strait of Hormuz Places Strain on U.S.-Iran Deal · Ukraine’s Ousted Defense Minister Attacks the Military’s Old Guard · Snipers, Warships and Europe’s Escalating Fight Against Cocaine Smugglers · Israel’s Future Hangs in the Balance · Donald Trump’s Blind Alley

The U.S. and Iran Signed a Memorandum of Misunderstanding (By David Raikow, Foreign Policy)

Detail and care matter in peacemaking, but not to this White House.

Problematic Paragraph on Strait of Hormuz Places Strain on U.S.-Iran Deal (Susannah George, Washington Post)

Ambiguous language on who controls the key choke point has led to escalating conflict.

Ukraine’s Ousted Defense Minister Attacks the Military’s Old Guard (Cassandra Vinograd, Andrew E. Kramer, and Oleksandr Chubko, New York Times)

Mykhailo Fedorov defended his efforts to modernize the Ukrainian armed forces as thousands of people protested his dismissal.

Snipers, Warships and Europe’s Escalating Fight Against Cocaine Smugglers (Greg Miller, Washington Post)

A French attack that disabled a drug-smuggling boat in the Atlantic opened a new front, but European proposals stop short of the Trump administration’s more aggressive tactics.

Israel’s Future Hangs in the Balance (Economist)

The country’s coming election may be its most important ever

Donald Trump’s Blind Alley (Economist)

America’s president looks bereft of good options for solving the stand-off in the Gulf.