OUR PICKS OpenAI’s Latest AI Agent Escaped Security Controls | Trump Pushes Chinese Election Threat, but Files Show Russia’s Heavy Hand | Few Know About This Law, but Everyone Is Paying for It, and more

Published 21 July 2026

· Trump Pushes Chinese Election Threat, but Files Show Russia’s Heavy Hand · On Election Meddling and China, Trump Says “We Do Things to Them, Too” · OpenAI Says Its A.I. Models Went Rogue and Attacked a Digital Library · OpenAI’s Latest AI Agent Escaped Security Controls and Hacked a Tech Company · Few Know About This Law, but Everyone Is Paying for It · The Best Motion Sensors and Privacy Alternatives to Security Cameras

Trump Pushes Chinese Election Threat, but Files Show Russia’s Heavy Hand (Alan Feuer and Dustin Volz, New York Times)

Intelligence documents that the White House released to back up President Trump’s claims about China highlight Russian efforts to influence U.S. elections.

On Election Meddling and China, Trump Says “We Do Things to Them, Too” (Michael Birnbaum, Washington Post)

The president appeared to undercut allegations he made in a prime-time speech last week.

OpenAI Says Its A.I. Models Went Rogue and Attacked a Digital Library (Kate Conger, New York Times)

The incident, which targeted the computer systems of another company called Hugging Face, happened while OpenAI was testing the systems.

OpenAI’s Latest AI Agent Escaped Security Controls and Hacked a Tech Company (Gerrit De Vynck, Washington Post)

The incident follows recent concerns in Silicon Valley and at the White House that AI models are becoming dangerously good at identifying security flaws in software.

Few Know About This Law, but Everyone Is Paying for It (James Surowiecki, The Atlantic)

The past few months have shown just how anachronistic and costly the Jones Act is.

The Best Motion Sensors and Privacy Alternatives to Security Cameras (Simon Hill, Wired)

If you prefer not to have cameras in and around your home, there are other, more private security devices worth considering.