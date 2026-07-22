WORLD ROUNDUP What to Know About Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain | Trump’s China Threats Don’t Match His China Policy | Ukraine’s Deep Strikes Are Reshaping Russia’s Strategic Choices, and more

Published 21 July 2026

· What to Know About Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain · Zelensky Dismisses Ukraine’s Top General After Protests · U.S. Strikes Unlikely to Move Iran, Intelligence Reports Say · Trump’s China Threats Don’t Match His China Policy · China’s Shadowy Maritime Militia Is Worryingly Active · How Ukraine’s Deep Strikes Are Reshaping Russia’s Strategic Choices

What to Know About Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain (Anushka Patil, New York Times)

The fortified underground complex, in central Iran, is about one mile away from the Natanz uranium enrichment facility.

Zelensky Dismisses Ukraine’s Top General After Protests (Marc Santora, New York Times)

The move followed the firing of a popular defense minister, who had clashed with the general over how to fight the war.

U.S. Strikes Unlikely to Move Iran, Intelligence Reports Say (Warren P. Strobel and John Hudson, Washington Post)

American agencies see a long standoff between Tehran and Washington, as Iran is unlikely to soften its negotiating position because of U.S. military action.

Trump’s China Threats Don’t Match His China Policy (James Palmer, Foreign Policy)

The president’s allegations about election interference are the latest case in point.

China’s Shadowy Maritime Militia Is Worryingly Active (Economist)

Big new formations north of Taiwan suggest officials are testing out its capabilities,

How Ukraine’s Deep Strikes Are Reshaping Russia’s Strategic Choices (Lesia Bidochko and Andreas Umland, National Interest)

Russia has three possible options to respond to Ukraine’s strategically successful mid- and long-range strikes into its territory.