WORLD ROUNDUP Coveted U.S. Nuclear Deal Is a Coup for Saudi Crown Prince | U.S. Weighing Military Options in Mali | Oil Market Is Much More Vulnerable Than Trump Believes, and more

Published 22 July 2026

· Why the OpenAI Escape Is the Most Worrying AI Mishap Yet · The Choice Facing Some Immigrants: Pay $1.8 Million in Fines or Leave · Nothing Can Prevent the New Wildfires. We Have to Adapt. · James Woolsey, CIA Director Under Bill Clinton, Dies at 84 · A Startling Glimpse at AI’s Ruthless Efficiency · The White House Is Trying to Figure Out What to Do About Chinese AI · States Want ICE Agents to Show Their Faces. The Trump Administration Is Blocking Them

Why the OpenAI Escape Is the Most Worrying AI Mishap Yet (Economist)

Containing the technology is getting harder

The Choice Facing Some Immigrants: Pay $1.8 Million in Fines or Leave (Miriam Jordan, New York Times)

Tens of thousands of immigrants have received letters to pay up or leave, as the government enlists debt collectors and seizes tax refunds.

Nothing Can Prevent the New Wildfires. We Have to Adapt. (David Wallace-Wells, New York Times)

we may have to get used to more fire too — not just across the continent, but closer to our doorstep. Last year, 49 percent of American wildfires began in the East, believe it or not, and if you draw a line from Minnesota down to Texas, more than two-thirds of last year’s fires burned to the east of that.

James Woolsey, CIA Director Under Bill Clinton, Dies at 84 (Bob Drogin, Washington Post)

His tenure was upended by the arrest of Aldrich Ames, a CIA traitor. In recent years, he suffered from “Havana syndrome,” his wife said.

A Startling Glimpse at AI’s Ruthless Efficiency (Matteo Wong, The Atlantic)

The Hugging Face hack reveals that the web is in a vulnerable new era.

The White House Is Trying to Figure Out What to Do About Chinese AI (Hugo Lowell, Wired)

There’s a debate going on in the Trump administration over how to handle increasingly p

States Want ICE Agents to Show Their Faces. The Trump Administration Is Blocking Them (Maddy Varner, Wired)

Federal lawyers say anti-mask laws would endanger immigration agents, citing an ICE face-recognition art project that doesn’t actually work.