THREATS TO U.S. SCIENTIFIC LEADERSHIP Maintaining America’s Leadership in Biomedical Innovation

By Thomas J. Bollyky

Published 23 July 2026

Thomas J. Bollyky’s testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce addresses how U.S. dependence on China has expanded from generic drug manufacturing into the innovation pipeline itself.

● Watch Full Testimony

● Read Written Statement

Committee

Committee on Energy and Commerce, Subcommittee on Health

Hearing Title

Maintaining America’s Leadership in Biomedical Innovation: FDA’s Role in Advancing U.S. Drug Development

Date

July 15, 2026

Mr. Bollyky’s remarks to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce featured four key points:

I. How U.S. Dependence on China Expanded into Drug Development

Over the last decade, China surged up the innovation ladder using the same playbook it deployed on generic medicines: exploiting permissive U.S. regulations, offering weaker environmental standards, discounted inputs, and economies of scale. As recently as 2008, nearly all U.S.-administered amoxicillin was domestically manufactured; today, 92 percent of its key ingredients come from China.

The same dynamic has now reached clinical trials. A 2008 FDA regulatory change permitted foreign clinical data to support U.S. drug applications, and China responded with sweeping reforms—joining international harmonization standards, slashing Investigational New Drug (IND) approval times from years to weeks, and building a dense contract research ecosystem. Early-stage trials in China are now three to five times faster than in the U.S. and cost one-third to one-half as much. China’s share of global clinical trial starts rose from one percent in 2009 to roughly 30 percent in 2024.

II. The Risks to U.S. Biosecurity, Public Health, and Patients

There are three categories of risk from ceding U.S. leadership in clinical research and biopharmaceutical innovation to China.

First, China could weaponize its control of critical drug supply chains for geopolitical leverage—as it has already demonstrated with rare earths, critical minerals, and agricultural products. Chinese firms hold 32 of 55 monoclonal antibody programs globally, a $380 billion product class deployed in cancer immunotherapy, autoimmune treatment, and antiviral therapies against biological and pandemic threats. The National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology projects China will represent roughly one-third of U.S. FDA approvals by 2040.

Second, the competitive erosion of U.S. pharmaceutical capacity undermines economic security and the ability to produce countermeasures in a crisis. Seventy-nine percent of pharmaceutical companies use Chinese contract manufacturers, reflecting accumulated know-how that cannot be quickly unwound.