DISASTER ATTRIBUTION The Science of Extreme Event Attribution — Which Analyzes Climate Change’s Influence on Specific Weather Events — Has Advanced, But Challenges Remain

Published 23 July 2026

A new report provides a comprehensive assessment of the current capabilities of extreme event attribution (EEA) — a scientific field that analyzes whether and to what extent human-caused climate change influenced an individual extreme weather event, such as a specific heat wave or hurricane

A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine provides a comprehensive assessment of the current capabilities of extreme event attribution (EEA) — a scientific field that analyzes whether and to what extent human-caused climate change influenced an individual extreme weather event, such as a specific heat wave or hurricane.

The scientific tools, observational datasets, and methods developed and used for EEA have advanced considerably over the past decade and increased the confidence in EEA results for some types of weather events, says the report, which evaluates progress made since a 2016 National Academies report on the subject.

However, confidence in EEA study results varies significantly across different types of extremes, the report says. The highest confidence is associated with findings for extreme heat and cold events and others strongly influenced by a warming atmosphere, such as large-scale heavy rainfall events. Confidence is lowest for phenomena where observational records are limited and for phenomena that depend on small-scale dynamic processes that are inadequately reflected in global climate models, such as severe convective storms like thunderstorms and tornadoes.

“Significant progress has been made over the last decade, with major advancements in methods and modeling that allow for more robust assessments of extreme events,” said James Hurrell, chair of the committee that wrote the report, and Scott Presidential Chair of Environmental Science and Engineering at Colorado State University. “But the field still faces challenges, and addressing them is necessary to fully realize the value of attribution science. We hope our recommendations will guide those efforts.”

Advances in Tools and Methods

Decades of data and research indicate that human-caused climate change is altering the frequency and intensity of several types of extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, record-breaking heat waves, and extreme rainfall.

EEA allows scientists to move beyond detecting broad trends and instead investigate how climate change influences individual extreme events — yielding information that can help communities and decision-makers better understand the role of climate change in local weather events and inform their planning and policy. The field has expanded into the nascent field of extreme event impact attribution (EEIA), which studies the extent to which human-caused climate change has influenced the impacts of an extreme event, such as human health impacts or economic losses.