OUR PICKS They Worried AI Might Break Free. Now They Have to Stop It. | New York Faces Half a Trillion in Storm Prevention Costs | ICE Targets ‘Detention Desert’, and more

Published 23 July 2026

· For Years, They Worried AI Might Break Free. Now They Have to Stop It. · Trump Administration Drops Subpoena Demanding List of Jews from Penn · U.S. Intelligence Agency Quietly Cut About 200 Jobs Since June 1 · ICE Targets ‘Detention Desert’ With New Facility in North Carolina · Prosecutors Struggle to Turn Voter Fraud Claims into Criminal Charges · China’s A.I. Has a Winning Formula. America, Don’t Panic. · New York Faces Half a Trillion in Storm Prevention Costs, Report Finds

For Years, They Worried AI Might Break Free. Now They Have to Stop It. (Gerrit De Vynck, Nitasha Tiku and Ian Duncan, Washington Post)

An AI model developed by OpenAI hacked another tech firm, triggering debate about how to contain the technology as it grows more capable.

Trump Administration Drops Subpoena Demanding List of Jews from Penn (Alan Blinder, New York Times)

For more than a year, the Trump administration pressed the university for records about antisemitism complaints and a list of campus groups involved with Judaism.

U.S. Intelligence Agency Quietly Cut About 200 Jobs Since June 1 (Warren P. Strobel, Washington Post)

The most recent shake-up has left the Office of the Director of National Intelligence staffed at a little more than half the size it was when President Donald Trump returned to the White House.ICE Targets ‘Detention Desert’ With New Facility in North Carolina (Eduardo Medina and Hamed Aleaziz, New York Times)

Even as ICE has retreated from its plan to buy warehouses, the new complex near the Virginia border signals that the agency remains determined to increase its detention capacity.

Prosecutors Struggle to Turn Voter Fraud Claims into Criminal Charges (Perry Stein and Isaac Arnsdorf, Washington Post)

Many leads turn out to be innocuous or accidental, lacking evidence of malicious intent.

China’s A.I. Has a Winning Formula. America, Don’t Panic. (Jason Hsu, New York Times)

An A.I. model’s “weights” are the billions of individual settings acquired and fine-tuned during training that help determine how a model responds to prompts. When a company keeps its weights secret, as OpenAI does with GPT, other companies and developers can rent access through its servers — but they cannot look inside or take the model with them. When a company publishes these weights, as the Chinese company DeepSeek has for its A.I. model, any user can download and run the weights on its own hardware, inspect them and retrain them for a specialized task.

The U.S. government should fund a contract to train an advanced open-weight model. It should stipulate those weights remain permanently open. That contract would give companies in the United States and allied nations a foundation to build on and compete in this arena of A.I. development. OpenAI and Google have released open-weight models, but only occasionally, because nothing rewards them for doing it consistently. The buyers of such a model would be the firms already reaching for Qwen and Kimi as well as the international partners that will not put their data on Chinese servers.

New York Faces Half a Trillion in Storm Prevention Costs, Report Finds (Hilary Howard, New York Times)

A study from a group called Rebuild by Design estimates that the money will be needed to repair the effects of climate change in the next 24 years.