WORLD ROUNDUP When China Gets Its Own Mythos | U.S.-Saudi Deal Prompts Fears of a Global Nuclear Arms Race | Iran Strikes on CIA Facilities Prompt Questions About Russian Role, and more

Published 23 July 2026

· President’s Demand for Saudis to Recognize Israel Puts Nuclear Deal in Doubt · U.S.-Saudi Deal Prompts Fears of a Global Nuclear Arms Race · For South Korea, U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Deal Exposes a Double Standard · China’s Shadowy Maritime Militia Is Worryingly Active · The Paradox of China’s Military-Industrial Statecraft · Iran Strikes on CIA Facilities Prompt Questions About Possible Russian Role · When China Gets Its Own Mythos

President’s Demand for Saudis to Recognize Israel Puts Nuclear Deal in Doubt (David E. Sanger and Karoun Demirjian, New York Times)

President Trump said on Thursday that a nuclear agreement already signed with Saudi Arabia was “totally subject to” the kingdom joining the Abraham Accords, which would establish diplomatic relations with Israel. The new requirement could create a major roadblock: Saudi officials have long insisted they would not recognize Israel without a pathway toward a Palestinian state. The deal has faced intense criticism over the possibility that the Saudis could enrich their own nuclear material, but Mr. Trump asserted that the deal would not allow it.

U.S.-Saudi Deal Prompts Fears of a Global Nuclear Arms Race (Mark Landler, New York Times)

In Europe, Asia and the Middle East, countries seek nuclear capabilities to hedge against aggressive neighbors and a receding Washington, potentially creating a more freewheeling era.

For South Korea, U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Deal Exposes a Double Standard (Choe Sang-Hun, New York Times)

President Trump has put Saudi Arabia on the path to enriching uranium on its own soil, a demand South Korea has been making for years.

China’s Shadowy Maritime Militia Is Worryingly Active (Economist)

Big new formations north of Taiwan suggest officials are testing out its capabilities.

The Paradox of China’s Military-Industrial Statecraft (Anushka Saxena, National Interest)

Chinese defense exports are failing to meet customer expectations and may soon be edged out of the global arms market.

Iran Strikes on CIA Facilities Prompt Questions About Possible Russian Role (Jonathan Landay, Gram Slattery and Timour Azhari, Al-Monitor)

Iranian drone attacks on CIA facilities in the Gulf have prompted U.S. intelligence analysts to investigate whether Russia assisted by providing targeting information or advanced drone technology, said four people familiar with U.S. intelligence.

These people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss national security matters, said U.S. intelligence officials have not yet reached firm conclusions about the possible Russian involvement in the attacks on CIA facilities. But they cited the strikes’ effectiveness and apparent precision, as well as Russia’s broader technical support for Iran, as possible evidence.

When China Gets Its Own Mythos (Michael Sulmeyer, Foreign Affairs)

Preparing for an AI cyber crisis.