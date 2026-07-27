U.S. DEFEAT IN THE IRAN WAR Clausewitz on Operation Epic Fury

By Michael Schmitt

Published 27 July 2026

The decision to launch the war and the manner in which it was managed violated foundational principles of war that have guided strategic and operational decision-making for well over a century. Given the prominence of these foundational principles in strategic thinking, it would seem that this was a war decided upon and guided at the strategic level of war by those who lacked not only the training, experience, and understanding to apply them effectively, but also the wisdom to listen to professionals in the security community, in and out of uniform, who surely knew them well.

The ceasefire that temporarily halted major combat operations in Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. campaign against Iran that began on Feb. 28, has now collapsed. Just weeks after the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in mid-June, Iran began attacking commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the United States struck Iranian targets in retaliation, and President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire “over.” Iran’s subsequent shutdown of the Strait triggered a shift from tit-for-tat exchanges to sustained combat. The United States has now blockaded Iranian ports; Iran has attacked Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and Qatar; oil prices have spiked; and markets have plunged. Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei – son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Operation Epic Fury’s opening hours – has declared that “revenge is the will of the nation.” This war is starting to take on the feel of a “forever war.”

The post-mortems that began when the fighting paused have now grown urgent as the United States tries to understand what went wrong and where to go from here. Much of the commentary has focused on whether Operation Epic Fury destroyed enough of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and missile capability to justify its human and material costs; whether the Strait of Hormuz will open and, if so, under what conditions; and whether any negotiated settlement can be salvaged. Such outcome-based assessments are both inevitable and necessary. But the deeper question about Operation Epic Fury is whether the decision to go to war, and the strategic design that governed its prosecution, satisfied the foundational requirements of sound strategy. Answering it, as every war college graduate knows, requires turning to Carl von Clausewitz’s masterwork, On War.

Clausewitz, the 19th-century Prussian strategist, wrote about war in the aftermath of the Napoleonic campaigns. His goal was to explain why earlier theories of war proved inadequate during those campaigns, which for the first time involved the mobilization of a nation. But the questions he posed are the same as those that Operation Epic Fury raises today. Did the use of force serve a clearly defined political purpose? Was the right kind of war being fought with the right means? Were the conditions for termination set before the operation began?