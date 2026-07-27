POLITICIZATION States Challenge Trump’s Move to Tie Disaster Aid to Election, Immigration Policies

By Dana DiFilippo

Published 27 July 2026

Twenty-six states accuse the Trump administration in a new lawsuit of illegally threatening to withhold billions in counterterrorism and emergency preparedness funds from states that don’t adopt sweeping election changes or cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

Twenty-six states accuse the Trump administration in a new lawsuit of illegally threatening to withhold billions in counterterrorism and emergency preparedness funds from states that don’t adopt sweeping election changes or cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made policy changes in June that condition such aid on states’ compliance with President Donald Trump’s political goals.

But the Trump administration has tried this strategy twice already, and federal judges have blocked it both times as unconstitutional, said Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha, one of four attorneys general co-leading a lawsuit filed Thursday.

“We refer to this case, colloquially, as ‘FEMA 3.0,’ and it’s because it’s the third case that we have had to file in the federal district court here in Rhode Island to force the federal government to return to this state and to our fellow states monies for emergency preparedness,” Neronha said.

In the prior two cases last year, states secured permanent injunctions barring the feds from tying essential public safety grants to unrelated policy priorities, with one judge characterizing the Trump administration’s conduct as “economic dragooning.”

Neronha and other attorneys general co-leading the lawsuit — Jen Davenport of New Jersey, Rob Bonta of California, and Kwame Raoul of Illinois — laid out their concerns in a call with reporters Thursday afternoon.

Neither the president nor federal agencies have the power to unilaterally freeze or cancel funding appropriated by Congress, Raoul said. The president also cannot change the election process, he added.

“Congress holds the power of the purse, and state legislatures set state election laws,” he said. “No amount of bullying from the president will change these facts. Yet President Trump refuses to accept the reality of our democracy and instead insists on wasting state and federal resources when he frequently, consistently, and willfully violates the law and our Constitution.”

Davenport noted that the funds in question pay first responders, protect schools and houses of worship, and strengthen cybersecurity, among other things. In New Jersey, $55 million in annual federal aid is under threat, according to the lawsuit. Threatening such funding when war in the Middle East magnifies security threats is especially dangerous, Davenport said.