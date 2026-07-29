QUICK TAKES // By Ben Frankel A Rumor of Election Disruption

Published 29 July 2026

The country may discover that the real danger was never a president who literally controlled the vote. It was a president who understood that in a sufficiently polarized system, undermining confidence in the vote could be almost as useful.

Give President Donald Trump credit for introducing this unsettling feature into American politics: the question is no longer whether a defeated president or party will accept an adverse result. It is, rather, whether,in an effort to stave off defeat, a president, unable to control elections directly, can still use the powers of the federal government to make an election harder to conduct, harder to trust, and harder to settle.

Some election scholars and constitutional lawyers begin from an important reassurance: the president does not run American elections. States and localities do. But that reassurance is only partial. A set of recent legal analyses, democracy-watch reports and election-administration warnings suggests that a president does not need formal control over ballots to threaten the integrity of the vote.

This is the real meaning of the sense of trepidation now gathering around the 2026 midterms. The fear is not that Donald Trump will simply order the election canceled. He cannot. The fear is that he will use institutions he controls directly — the Justice Department, federal law enforcement, the National Guard under certain conditions, and the intelligence community’s public voice — to generate confusion, intimidation, delay, and suspicion around the vote. If that effort succeeds, Congress and allied election deniers in the states may not need to overturn the election outright. They may only need to keep the result unsettled long enough to make a constitutional crisis seem like a plausible interpretation of events rather than a deliberate political act.

What a President Can Do

The first point, and the one worth stating clearly, is that the law still imposes real limits on presidential power over elections. The Constitution gives primary authority over the time, place, and manner of elections to the states, subject to congressional regulation, and actual election administration remains decentralized. Some scholars of presidential power and election law and an analytical overview make the point in straightforward terms: the president has no general constitutional authority to administer federal elections. Even some of the more alarmed commentary on Trump’s intentions begins there, because the distinction matters. This is not a story about a legal power the Constitution affirmatively grants him.