WORLD ROUNDUP The Hidden Cost of China’s Free A.I. | Can French Nukes Protect Europe if Donald Trump Walks Away? | Why Japan Is Now the Most Important US Ally in Asia, and more

Published 29 July 2026

· The Hidden Cost of China’s Free A.I. · Coming to Terms with Middle-Power Populism · Scandal Exposes Limits of China’s Scientific Rise · Can French Nukes Protect Europe if Donald Trump Walks Away? · Why Japan Is Now the Most Important US Ally in Asia · UK Looks to Build Naval Coalition to Secure Shipping in Strait of Hormuz

The Hidden Cost of China’s Free A.I. (Tal Feldman, New York Times)

The United States is selling the best artificial intelligence models in the world. China is giving away the second-best for free. These models are not as innocent as many people believe.

Coming to Terms with Middle-Power Populism (Christopher S. Chivvis, Milan Vaishnav, and Rohan Mukherjee, Foreign Policy)

How to build a world order with leaders who prefer Trump to Carney.

Scandal Exposes Limits of China’s Scientific Rise (James Palmer, Foreign Policy)

The death of a child during an experimental gene-editing trial renews questions about biotech ethics and ambitions.

Can French Nukes Protect Europe if Donald Trump Walks Away? (Economist)

Europeans are keen on nuclear collaboration with Emmanuel Macron. What if Marine Le Pen becomes president?

Why Japan Is Now the Most Important US Ally in Asia (Jagannath Panda, National Interest)

The Trump administration has signaled that it values its relations with Tokyo considerably more than those with New Delhi.

UK Looks to Build Naval Coalition to Secure Shipping in Strait of Hormuz (France24)

US and Saudi forces said they struck an Iraqi militant alliance on July 29, as the Middle East war expands beyond its main focus in Iran to involve the Islamic republic’s proxies. The strikes follow a short lull in direct US attacks on targets in Iran, with Tehran’s allies in Yemen and beyond becoming increasingly drawn in. This comes as the UK is looking to build a naval coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz.