MIDDLE EAST NUCLEAR RISKS What to Make of the New Proposed U.S./Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nuclear Cooperation Agreement

By David Albright, Sarah Burkhard, and Spencer Faragasso

Published 29 July 2026

When the full details come out, we should watch closely for adequate guardrails, loopholes, any indications that enrichment technology may be transferred to Saudi Arabia, to be able to answer the key question about whether, on balance, this agreement prevents nuclear proliferation or encourages it.

We are on the cusp of a potential era of increased nuclear proliferation. We have been assessing “Who’s Next” and looking for innovative ways to stop further proliferation. It is clear that traditional approaches are not adequate. Is the U.S./Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation Agreement a new approach to stop proliferation or is it a proliferation-prone mistake?

Saudi Arabia has long been viewed as a potential proliferator. Its leaders have made clear that if Iran gets nuclear weapons, it will follow suit. It added a chilling dimension to that threat with its recent military cooperation deal with Pakistan which has widely reported, albeit unknown, nuclear components. It is feared that one of those nuclear components could include the supply of an enrichment plant.

It is too early to fully judge the merits of the U.S./Saudi nuclear cooperation agreement until it is released and its secret side deals understood. But based on public reporting, some observations can be made that can be checked against the actual agreement when it becomes public. These observations can also serve to help create a framework to judge the agreement’s adequacy against additional nuclear proliferation in the Middle East and elsewhere.

The agreement’s most controversial aspect is uranium enrichment. Media reports indicate that the agreement does not include an outright ban on uranium enrichment, but it does not include an outright provision either. If an enrichment plant is built on Saudi soil, it would reportedly be controlled by the United States and involve U.S. centrifuge technology. It would reportedly be a “black box” outside of Saudi control or access. To achieve that goal, the plant should be run by U.S. personnel, cleared by U.S. clearance processes. Such a plant would be consistent with the view of no nationally controlled enrichment plants in the region. It is precisely these domestically controlled enrichment plants that the United States does not want in Iran, and which the recent wars destroyed. A U.S.-controlled black box enrichment plant in Saudi Arabia would not be such a plant.