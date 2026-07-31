DEPORTING TERRORISTS Dormant Tribunal to Hear First Case in 30 Years

Published 31 July 2026

Congress built a narrow legal mechanism for extraordinary counterterrorism cases. For three decades, that mechanism lay dormant because it was difficult to use and politically unattractive. Now the Trump administration has forced it into the open, and the question is whether it can survive the scrutiny that comes with first use.

Congress built the Alien Terrorist Removal Court as a constitutional pressure valve for the rare case in which the government says it must remove a noncitizen on national-security grounds without exposing classified evidence. The Trump administration has now turned that dormant tribunal into a live test of whether a secret-evidence removal system can survive first contact with politics, civil-liberties scrutiny, and the demands of public accountability.

For 30 years, the court existed mostly as a footnote. Created by Congress in 1996 as part of the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act, it was designed to give the Justice Department a judicial path for removing alleged “alien terrorists” when ordinary immigration proceedings could not safely handle sensitive intelligence. The Federal Judicial Center says the Chief Justice designates five federal district judges to sit on the court, with appeals going to the D.C. Circuit. In other words, this is not a shadow tribunal outside the judiciary; it is an Article III court with a very narrow and unusual mission.

That mission explains both the court’s creation and its long dormancy. Congress wanted a mechanism for cases in which the government believed it had a terrorist-related removal case but could not reveal classified evidence without compromising sources or methods. Yet the statute was so specialized that it rarely fit real-world cases. Prosecutors usually had better options: criminal charges, regular immigration proceedings, or other national-security tools. The result was a court that existed on paper but almost never in practice.

The first case to reach the court underscores how unusual the mechanism is. The Justice Department has moved against Nazira Haji Zada, a lawful permanent resident whom the government says is tied to ISIS-inspired activity through family connections. Reporting indicates that her son and son-in-law were involved in an alleged plot, and DOJ is trying to use the Alien Terrorist Removal Court to remove her on a national-security theory that depends in part on classified material. The case is notable not only because it is the court’s first-ever hearing after three decades, but because it tests the exact scenario the statute was written for: a terrorism-linked removal case where the government says secrecy is essential.