OUR PICKS: BIOSECURITY Ending Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research | AI Executives Worry About Their Technologies Aiding Bioterrorists | UK Biological Security Strategy, and more

Published 31 July 2026

· Trump Administration Releases New Government-Wide Policy to End Dangerous High-Risk Research · Jay Bhattacharya: How NIH Will End Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research · AI Executives Worry About Their Technologies Aiding Bioterrorists. How Likely Is That? · Review of Anthropic’s Unredacted Chemical and Biological Risk Report: Claude Opus 4.6 · The UK Has a Solid Biological Security Strategy · UK Biological Security Strategy – Implementation Stocktake · The Director-General (DG) of the OPCW Is the Head of the Technical Secretariat, the Executive Arm of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons · Suitability of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility’s Design

Trump Administration Releases New Government-Wide Policy to End Dangerous High-Risk Research (HHS)

The policy replaces previous federal oversight frameworks with a unified, risk-based approach focused on the potential consequences of research rather than a limited list of pathogens. It establishes clear responsibilities for researchers, research institutions, and federal agencies to identify, assess, and manage the highest-risk life sciences research before taxpayer dollars are awarded.

Jay Bhattacharya: How NIH Will End Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research (Jay Bhattacharya, Wall Street Journal)

The U.S. acts to foster life-sciences experiments while minimizing the risk of a pandemic or other catastrophe.

AI Executives Worry About Their Technologies Aiding Bioterrorists. How Likely Is That? (Matt Field, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

Plenty of hurdles remain for anyone hoping to use fast-improving AI to develop a bioweapon, but, as one expert notes, “Where we will find ourselves a year from now is likely to be, without intervention, a much more risky circumstance.”

Review of Anthropic’s Unredacted Chemical and Biological Risk Report: Claude Opus 4 (Andrew Liu, SecureBio)

We share the results from our external review – the first of its kind – of the chemical and biological section of Anthropic’s February 2026 Risk Report.

The UK Has a Solid Biological Security Strategy (Al Mauroni, Nuclear Weapons Substack)

Would that the United States had the courage to parallel that direction

UK Biological Security Strategy – Implementation Stocktake (Christopher East, CSR)

The United Kingdom’s 2023 Biological Security Strategy (BSS) set out the government’s overarching biosecurity framework and plans to strengthen capabilities to understand, detect, prevent, and respond to biological risks. Implicitly enshrining a deterrence-by-denial approach, the strategy signaled important policy shifts aimed at bolstering national resilience to an increasingly complex threat landscape. At the time, the Council on Strategic Risks (CSR) concluded that “it was an important step in improving health security in the UK and internationally,” but that there needed to be “sustained attention on implementation.”

The Director-General (DG) of the OPCW Is the Head of the Technical Secretariat, the Executive Arm of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)

The DG is the Organisation’s most senior international civil servant and is responsible for leading the Technical Secretariat and implementing the decisions of the OPCW’s policy-making organs: the Conference of the States Parties (CSP) and the Executive Council (EC). The DG is appointed by the Conference, on the recommendation of the Executive Council, for a four-year term.

Suitability of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility’s Design (Department of Agriculture)

Complete repairs and upgrades to make high biosafety level spaces appropriately configured to house animals for high-level biosafety and animal disease research and diagnostics to minimize questioned costs beyond the $75.8 million and any additional costs identified by USDA.

Complete the remaining commissioning process using the $2.6 million identified as funds to be put to better use and any additional costs identified by USDA to enable the facility to submit for Federal Select Agent Program registration to use select agents in a BSL-3.