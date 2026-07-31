DEPORTING TERRORISTS How the Alien Terrorist Removal Court Could Be Good for the U.S. Immigration System

By Jess Dawgert

Published 31 July 2026

Given the Trump administration’s politicization of immigration, there is ample reason to be skeptical of the motives behind DOJ’s use of this tribunal. However, regardless of motive, the activation of the ATRC could end up being a key step toward positive changes in due process for noncitizens and it may help underscore that the immigration system needs to be reformed.

On July 15, 2026, the Department of Justice took an extraordinary step by filing its first-ever application to activate the Alien Terrorist Removal Court (“ATRC”), a specialized Article III federal court that Congress established thirty years ago as an alternative to administrative removal proceedings for cases involving “alien terrorists.” Equally extraordinary was the ATRC’s inaugural order, stating that the government’s initial application “could benefit from the opportunity for more thoughtful consideration” and directing the DOJ to file a supplement.

Given the Trump administration’s politicization of immigration, expansion of non-adversarial expedited removal proceedings, and imposition of harsh tactics and policies, there is ample reason to be skeptical of the motives behind DOJ’s use of this tribunal. However, regardless of motive, the activation of the ATRC could end up being a key step toward positive changes in due process for noncitizens and it may help underscore that the immigration system needs to be reformed.

What is the ATRC?

Congress created the ATRC in 1996 in the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996 and amended its procedures in the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act months later, both of which focused on national security and immigration enforcement. The ATRC provides for specialized removal proceedings in cases involving potential “alien terrorists” and cases involving national security. The statute requires the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to publicly designate five district judges to constitute the ATRC. Though the court has never been used, Congress set out a detailed procedure for bringing a case. First, DOJ must file an “application” that is certified by the Attorney General or the Deputy Attorney General and that includes a statement of facts and circumstances to establish probable cause that: the noncitizen “is an alien terrorist,” who is physically present in the U.S., and that removal under ordinary administrative removal proceedings “would pose a risk to the national security of the United States.” One of the five designated judges considers the application in secret – without the noncitizen present or even aware of the proceeding (ex parte) and behind closed doors (in camera). The judge may then consider testimony, argument, and evidence, including classified information, that is “presented under oath or affirmation.”