WORLD ROUNDUP Schengen’s Greatest Failure | Trump’s Biggest Error in the Iran War | The Wildberries Theory of Russian Defeat, and more

Published 31 July 2026

· Schengen’s Greatest Failure · Far-Right Leaders Seize on Ceuta to Bolster Anti-Immigrant Stance · House Push to Integrate Defense Industries of Israel, U.S. Draws Scrutiny · China Is Testing America’s Defense Lines in Asia · Canada Turns to Europe for Its Security · The Berlin Terror Attack Exposes Deep Failings in the State · The Wildberries Theory of Russian Defeat · This May Be Trump’s Biggest Error in the Iran War

Schengen’s Greatest Failure (Isaac Stanley-Becker, The Atlantic)

The Ceuta crisis is undermining an agreement designed to foster “solidarity.”

Far-Right Leaders Seize on Ceuta to Bolster Anti-Immigrant Stance (Elisabetta Povoledo and Ségolène Le Stradic, New York Times)

Several migrants who crossed into Ceuta attributed their arrival to lax Moroccan border protocols. But Europe’s anti-immigrant politicians blamed Spain’s migrant-friendly policies.

House Push to Integrate Defense Industries of Israel, U.S. Draws Scrutiny (John Hudson, Washington Post)

Critics of the legislation fear that, if adopted, it would give Israel veto power over U.S. weapons systems.

China Is Testing America’s Defense Lines in Asia (Economist)

The allies must work to strengthen themselves, but also to strengthen America’s commitment.

Canada Turns to Europe for Its Security (Economist)

Donald Trump’s capriciousness has pushed Canada’s military spending towards Europe.

The Berlin Terror Attack Exposes Deep Failings in the State (Economist)

Germany knew Abdul Ballout was dangerous. It let him go anyway.

Scandal Exposes Limits of China’s Scientific Rise (James Palmer, Foreign Policy)

The death of a child during an experimental gene-editing trial renews questions about biotech ethics and ambitions.

The Wildberries Theory of Russian Defeat (Alexey Kovalev, Foreign Policy)

After oil refineries and cargo ships, Ukraine is now taking out Russian e-commerce.

This May Be Trump’s Biggest Error in the Iran War (Nancy A. Youssef and Jonathan Lemire, The Atlantic)

Success requires knowing what motivates your enemy.