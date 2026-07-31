PUBLIC HEALTH String of Outbreaks Tests U.S. Public Health System Amid Funding Cuts, Vaccine Resistance

By Jennifer Shutt

Published 31 July 2026

Less than two years into Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s tenure at the helm of the department responsible for the health of millions of Americans, a string of outbreaks has repeatedly made headlines. Public health experts said the upswing is the result of several factors, but that Kennedy’s decision to cut back the country’s safety net while spreading misinformation about vaccines has aggravated the problem.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pledged during his confirmation hearing to do everything in his “power to put the health of America back on track.”

Kennedy testified that when he worked as a lawyer he “learned that human health and environmental health are intertwined and inseparable.” He referred to the Make America Healthy Again agenda as “one of the most powerful and transcendent movements I’ve ever seen.”

“The nation is ready for change and recognizes that this is a unique inflection moment,” Kennedy said.

Less than two years into his tenure at the helm of the department responsible for the health of millions of Americans, a string of outbreaks has repeatedly made headlines. Public health experts interviewed by States Newsroom said the upswing is the result of several factors, but that Kennedy’s decision to cut back the country’s safety net while spreading misinformation about vaccines has aggravated the problem.

“We track serious infectious diseases, and over the last year and a half, the number of diseases we’ve had to put on the list has quadrupled,” said Jennifer B. Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center and professor of epidemiology at Brown University.

Old diseases like measles have surged to the highest level in decades after vaccine misinformation left entire communities vulnerable to a virus once eradicated in the United States.

Americans learned about an unfamiliar strain of hantavirus after cruise ship passengers were moved to a quarantine facility in Nebraska and public health officials raced to contact trace those who left the ship before the illness was detected.

Cases of West Nile virus reached the highest level seen in more than two decades as mosquitoes spread that virus as well as several others. Monthly emergency room visits for tick bites spiked in April to their highest level since 2017. And the cyclospora parasite sickened thousands as public health officials struggled to determine the cause.

Disease spread among animals, which could easily become a human health problem if not properly contained, has also cropped up, some more unexpected than others.

Bird flu continued to decimate poultry flocks and wreak havoc on dairy herds as well as some people, raising concerns about the possibility it would evolve into something more problematic. And New World screwworm reemerged in cattle after more than half a century without a case in this country.