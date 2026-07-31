OUR PICKS The OpenAI Hack Shows the Genie Is Out of the Bottle | It Is Past Time to Upgrade to Post-Quantum Encryption | Trump Blames Minnesota, Not Iran, for Cyberattack on Water Systems, and more

Published 31 July 2026

· The OpenAI Hack Shows the Genie Is Out of the Bottle · U.S. Spy Agencies Suspect Iran Launched Cyberattack on Minnesota Water Facilities · Trump Blames Minnesota, Not Iran, for Cyberattack on Water Systems · U.S. Raises Threat of Steep Water Cuts in Lower Colorado River Basin · Justice Dept.’s Case Against Minnesota Protesters Hits Hurdles as Missteps Mount · Hegseth Wants a ‘High-T’ Military. Could That Pose Risks to Soldiers, or Society? · Second Major AI Company Says Its Systems Hacked into Other Firms · It Is Past Time to Upgrade to Post-Quantum Encryption · Trump Is Barely Pretending About Comey Anymore

The OpenAI Hack Shows the Genie Is Out of the Bottle (Bruce Schneier, Foreign Policy)

Attempts at control are futile. Policy should now turn to defense.

U.S. Spy Agencies Suspect Iran Launched Cyberattack on Minnesota Water Facilities (Ellen Nakashima and Pranshu Verma, Washington Post)

Intelligence agencies have assessed that Tehran was likely behind a coordinated attack on more than 30 municipal water systems in the state.

Trump Blames Minnesota, Not Iran, for Cyberattack on Water Systems (

“I blame it on Minnesota because they’re grossly incompetent,” Trump said at a gathering of Cabinet officials at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

U.S. Raises Threat of Steep Water Cuts in Lower Colorado River Basin (Scott Dance, New York Times)

A federal plan would impose drastic water cuts on Arizona, California and Nevada in dry years over the next decade. A legal battle could follow.

Justice Dept.’s Case Against Minnesota Protesters Hits Hurdles as Missteps Mount (Alan Feuer and Ernesto Londoño, New York Times)

The problems plaguing the case have not only hurt the government’s chances, lawyers say, but have also undermined the bonds of trust that prosecutors have traditionally enjoyed in court.

Hegseth Wants a ‘High-T’ Military. Could That Pose Risks to Soldiers, or Society? (Azeen Ghorayshi, New York Times)

A new policy raises questions about testosterone’s effect on aggression in some men.

Second Major AI Company Says Its Systems Hacked into Other Firms (Gerrit De Vynck, Washington Post)

Anthropic disclosed the previously undetected incident one week after ChatGPT developer OpenAI said one of its systems hacked a tech company.

It Is Past Time to Upgrade to Post-Quantum Encryption (Economist)

When the quantum breakthrough comes, data being harvested today will be exposed.

Trump Is Barely Pretending About Comey Anymore (Jonathan Chait, The Atlantic)

The vindictive and meritless plot against the former FBI director is being orchestrated almost entirely in public view.