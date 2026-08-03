POLITICIZING INTELLIGENCE What They Want to Hear: The Politicization of U.S. Intelligence

By Julia Curlee

Published 3 August 2026

Intelligence is useful only if it tells policymakers what they need to know, not what they want to hear. Beginning in 2025, the intelligence community has been under sustained assault, as a campaign of firings and clearance revocations is teaching the intelligence community that silence and acquiescence are the only job security. The corrosive politicization of intelligence work has already led to ongoing policy disasters. It will lead to more, unless reforms restore the intelligence community’s integrity.

Intelligence is useful only if it tells policymakers what they need to know, not what they want to hear. That distinction—between informing power and flattering it—is the oldest problem in the craft, and the U.S. built an apparatus of analytic standards, layered review, and ombudsmen to protect it. I served as a President’s Daily Brief (PDB) briefer to the vice president, in analytic leadership at the CIA, and as a National Security Council (NSC) director in both the Biden and second Trump administrations.

In 2025, I watched from inside the White House and at the CIA as the intelligence community came under assault: senior officers fired in public, clearances revoked for dissent, decade-old assessments denounced by the CIA director in the press. Earlier this month, the campaign reached the raw intelligence itself, as the White House declassified selected reporting to sustain election interference claims that the intelligence community’s own finished analysis would not support.

This article separates the legitimate friction between intelligence collection and policy from the political pressure now corroding the intelligence community, maps how politicization works and how it has led to ongoing policy disasters, and proposes reforms to restore the community’s integrity.

Case Study: Two Analysts, 20 Years Apart

BAGHDAD — MARCH 2005

“Curlee,” the general pointed. “Out of your seat.”

I’d spent the night before in a bunker, hoping to survive it, in a war started after our intelligence community failed to challenge what the White House wanted to hear. Now it was my turn.