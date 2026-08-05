OUR PICKS Hacks on U.S. Water Supply Follow Years of Warnings and Neglect | Lawmakers Call for Pentagon Probe of Trump Family-Backed Companies | They Were Voted Out. They Refuse to Leave. Now What?, and more

Published 5 August 2026

· DHS Is Hiring Bounty Hunters to Find and Photograph Deported People’s Homes Abroad · Hacks on U.S. Water Supply Follow Years of Warnings and Neglect · They Were Voted Out. They Refuse to Leave. Now What? · This Federal Judge Ruled Against Trump. Then the Threats Began · Lawmakers Call for Pentagon Probe of Trump Family-Backed Companies · White House Will Exempt ‘Open’ AI Systems from Security Review

DHS Is Hiring Bounty Hunters to Find and Photograph Deported People’s Homes Abroad (Dell Cameron and Maddy Varner, Wired)

Homeland Security told immigrants that leaving the US would wipe out fines it claims they owe. Now it wants private investigators to find them in their home countries and collect.

Hacks on U.S. Water Supply Follow Years of Warnings and Neglect (Dustin Volz, New York Times)

Federal and state officials are racing to address an assault on the nation’s water supply that they believe is the work of Iranian hackers.

They Were Voted Out. They Refuse to Leave. Now What? (Livia Albeck-Ripka, New York Times)

Avenal, Calif., a city in the rural Central Valley, has become an unlikely example of election denialism months after a recall election.

This Federal Judge Ruled Against Trump. Then the Threats Began. (Joanna Slater, Washington Post)

U.S. District Judge John McConnell’s experience is emblematic of the climate facing jurists, whether nominated by Democratic or Republican presidents.

Lawmakers Call for Pentagon Probe of Trump Family-Backed Companies (Elizabeth Dwoskin and Andrew Ba Tran, Washington Post)

The letter to the Pentagon’s inspector general was prompted by Post reporting that startups affiliated with the president’s sons have won $3.2 billion in defense contracts.

White House Will Exempt ‘Open’ AI Systems from Security Review (Ian Duncan, Washington Post)

Officials briefed tech companies Tuesday on a framework that would let the government vet cutting-edge systems for cybersecurity risks.