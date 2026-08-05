WORLD ROUNDUP What Happened to al-Qaeda? | Why the United States Keeps Losing Wars | China’s A.I. Is Surging Across Africa, and more

Published 5 August 2026

· Why Congress Wants a Closer U.S.-Israel Defense Partnership · China’s A.I. Is Surging Across Africa. That Should Worry Silicon Valley. · Why the United States Keeps Losing Wars · Europe’s Dangerous Hesitation on Its Own Air Defense · A Saudi-Emirati Thaw Can Help Contain Iran · Europe Encourages Its Neighbors to Practice Migration Blackmail · What Happened to al-Qaeda?

Why Congress Wants a Closer U.S.-Israel Defense Partnership (Robert Jimison, New York Times)

A proposal making its way through Congress would integrate the U.S. and Israeli defense and intelligence apparatuses more tightly. Some worry that it is a bad idea.

China’s A.I. Is Surging Across Africa. That Should Worry Silicon Valley. (Paul Mozur, Adam Satariano, and Aaron Krolik, New York Times)

In African tech hubs, developers are picking China’s cheap, freely available artificial intelligence models over more powerful U.S. ones.

Why the United States Keeps Losing Wars (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

Washington has a long record of fighting the wrong war for the wrong.

Europe’s Dangerous Hesitation on Its Own Air Defense (Franz-Stefan Gady, Foreign Policy)

Russia’s ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine pose an urgent question for NATO leaders.

A Saudi-Emirati Thaw Can Help Contain Iran (Allison Minor and April Longley Alley, Foreign Policy)

The Gulf needs a joint front on deterrence, engagement, and freedom of navigation.

Europe Encourages Its Neighbors to Practice Migration Blackmail (Economist)

The surge in Ceuta is over, but the EU’s panic leaves scars.

What Happened to al-Qaeda? (Graeme Wood, The Atlantic)

Twenty-five years after 9/11, analysts can’t decide if the terrorist organization is all but defunct or more threatening than ever.