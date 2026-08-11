WORLD ROUNDUP China Is Now the World’s Great Oil Power | War in the Gulf Has Weakened Two of America’s Arab Allies | Britain Faces “Worst Food Security Crisis in Decades,” and more

Published 11 August 2026

· Spy Cameras on U.K. Navy Drones Secretly Sent Data to China · War in the Gulf Has Weakened Two of America’s Arab Allies · Trump Sneaked Out of Turkey in Catering Cart Over Iranian Plot Fears · China Is Now the World’s Great Oil Power · Britain Faces “Worst Food Security Crisis in Decades” · Ceuta Conspiracy Theories Become Weapons in Israel-Spain Row

Spy Cameras on U.K. Navy Drones Secretly Sent Data to China (Richard Holmes, The Telegraph)

Special forces boats set for use in planned Gulf missions were fitted with Chinese-made components.

War in the Gulf Has Weakened Two of America’s Arab Allies (Economist)

Egypt promised to fight and Jordan promised to stay neutral. Neither delivered.

Trump Sneaked Out of Turkey in Catering Cart Over Iranian Plot Fears (Abbir Dib, The Telegraph)

Air Force One used as high-profile decoy at last month’s Nato summit amid reports of assassination threat.

China Is Now the World’s Great Oil Power (Economist)

Forget OPEC. The Chinese Communist Party calls the shots.

Britain Faces “Worst Food Security Crisis in Decades” (Tim Wallace, The Telegraph)

Three quarters of England in drought with increased risks to farmers’ harvests and milk production.

Ceuta Conspiracy Theories Become Weapons in Israel-Spain Row (Sophia Yan, The Telegraph)

Spanish exclave’s migration crisis adds fuel to diplomatic tensions between the two countries.