OUR PICKS What Happens if China Hacks the US Water Supply? | AI Hacks Are Bad. AI Worms and Viruses Will Be Worse | Debanking Dissidents, and more

Published 11 August 2026

· The Man in Charge of Immigration Data Just Resigned · Debanking Dissidents · Trump Has His Own Communist Manifesto · What Happens if China Hacks the US Water Supply? I Went to a Secret War Game to Find Out · Todd Blanche’s Confirmation Would Have Been a Scandal in 1973 · AI Hacks Are Bad. AI Worms and Viruses Will Be Worse

The Man in Charge of Immigration Data Just Resigned (Nick Miroff, The Atlantic)

The Department of Homeland Security has stopped releasing timely, reliable statistics on immigration enforcement.

Debanking Dissidents (Umar Farooq, Foreign Policy)

The Trump administration is following in the footsteps of authoritarian regimes by weaponizing global banking rules against its enemies.

Trump Has His Own Communist Manifesto (Keith Johnson, Foreign Policy)

Seldom before has the U.S. government intervened so actively in the economy.

What Happens if China Hacks the US Water Supply? I Went to a Secret War Game to Find Out (Andy Greenberg, Wired)

Burst water mains. Evacuated hospitals. In a closed-door simulation, insurers played out their response to a mass disruption by China’s Volt Typhoon hackers—and found a nightmare scenario.

Todd Blanche’s Confirmation Would Have Been a Scandal in 1973 (Julian E. Zelizer, Foreign Policy)

Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” triggered nationwide outrage—and a firewall that is now gone.

AI Hacks Are Bad. AI Worms and Viruses Will Be Worse (Will Knight, Wired)

Chinese researchers have shown that AI models have the capacity to act like aggressive and adaptive computer viruses.