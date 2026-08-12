OUR PICKS This Coin-Sized Device Can Hack a Boeing 737 | Polymarket Let Users Bet on Wildfires. It Could Spur Arson. | Maybe Scientific Progress Isn’t Slowing, After All, and more

Published 12 August 2026

· Polymarket Let Users Bet on Wildfires. Lawmakers Warn That Could Spur Arson. · Maybe Scientific Progress Isn’t Slowing, After All · This Coin-Sized Device Can Hack a Boeing 737 · ‘The Worst I’ve Ever Seen’: Cargo Thefts Have Turned Violent in Pursuit of AI Hardware · FEMA’s ‘Shadow Administrator’ Was Paid by a DOGE Member’s Startup for Months · DARPA Looks to Develop Next-Generation Hypersonic Cruise Missile · Golden Dome Faces 2027 Funding Cliff

Polymarket Let Users Bet on Wildfires. Lawmakers Warn That Could Spur Arson. (Cole Reynolds, Washington Post)

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) said “you never want to encourage the obscene act of starting a fire.”

Maybe Scientific Progress Isn’t Slowing, After All (Economist)

A new paper takes aim at the claim that science has become less disruptive.

This Coin-Sized Device Can Hack a Boeing 737 (Andy Greenberg, Wired)

Security researchers found that in less than 60 seconds, they could open a hatch on a plane’s exterior, plug in a tiny device, and redirect the aircraft’s autopilot or sabotage its flight plan.

‘The Worst I’ve Ever Seen’: Cargo Thefts Have Turned Violent in Pursuit of AI Hardware (Paresh Dave and Aarian Marshall, Wired)

Experts allege that two recent incidents in California show the extreme lengths that criminal organizations are willing to go to steal servers and other gear meant for data centers.

FEMA’s ‘Shadow Administrator’ Was Paid by a DOGE Member’s Startup for Months (Vittoria Elliott, Wired)

Details from recent court filings show that DOGE’s influence within government—and potential conflicts of interest—extend further than previously known.

DARPA Looks to Develop Next-Generation Hypersonic Cruise Missile (Greg Hadley, Air and Space Forces)

The Pentagon’s top research lab is interested in developing a hypersonic cruise missile prototype that provides “a revolutionary leap in operational performance,” as the first wave of U.S. hypersonic weapons enters production and service.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency released a notice Aug. 7, informing industry of a potential new program called the Next-Generation Hypersonic Cruise Missile and seeking information and ideas on the topic.

Golden Dome Faces 2027 Funding Cliff (Sandra Erwin, Space News)

Gen. Michael Guetlein says Congress must find a way to finance the next phase as most initial funding is already committed