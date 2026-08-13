OUR PICKS Why Hackers Keep Going After U.S. Water Supplies | U.S. Companies to Aim Hacks at Cybercriminals | The Lesson Watergate Was Supposed to Teach, and more

Published 13 August 2026

· Trump Gives Green Light to U.S. Companies to Aim Hacks at Cybercriminals · Judge Dismisses Federal Government’s Antisemitism Case Against Harvard · U.S. Investigated Left-Leaning Groups During Minnesota Immigration Crackdown · Why Hackers Keep Going After U.S. Water Supplies · Drone Warfare Comes to Latin America · The Lesson Watergate Was Supposed to Teach

Trump Gives Green Light to U.S. Companies to Aim Hacks at Cybercriminals (Dustin Volz, New York Times)

The practice would align the United States more closely with countries like China and Russia, where spy agencies have long relied on private-sector hackers to help with national security missions.

Judge Dismisses Federal Government’s Antisemitism Case Against Harvard (Mark Arsenault, New York Times)

The government argued the university had not done enough to combat antisemitism during campus protests. A judge called the incidents “isolated and episodic.”

U.S. Investigated Left-Leaning Groups During Minnesota Immigration Crackdown (Alan Feuer and Ernesto Londoño, New York Times)

The government conducted expansive surveillance, infiltrated group chats and obtained financial records of organizations never accused of crimes.

Why Hackers Keep Going After U.S. Water Supplies (Rishi Iyengar and Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

A spate of new attacks believed to be linked to Iran has highlighted the water sector’s vulnerability.

Drone Warfare Comes to Latin America (Gene Kuleta, Foreign Policy)

Battle-tested tech from Ukraine has reached the region’s armed groups—and governments are struggling to catch up.

The Lesson Watergate Was Supposed to Teach (Jake Lundberg, The Atlantic)

Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr. thought Nixon’s downfall would restrain presidents for generations. Instead, Watergate helped write the script for the scandals that followed.