WORLD ROUNDUP Why the Mecca Pact Is Not a Sunni NATO | China ‘Funding Pro-Palestine Marches in UK | Tehran Has to Make a Choice, and more

Published 13 August 2026

· The Revenge Plot to Kill Trump: How Iranian Regime Was Foiled · CIA Had ‘Low Confidence’ in Iranian Threat Before Trump Switched Planes in Turkey · China ‘Funding Pro-Palestine Marches in UK · Colombia’s New President Asks Trump to Bring Militarized Antidrug Campaign to the Country · Tehran Has to Make a Choice · Why the Mecca Pact Is Not a Sunni NATO

The Revenge Plot to Kill Trump: How Iranian Regime Was Foiled (Michael Evans, The Times)

An intercepted message is thought to have tipped the US Secret Service off to an alleged assassination plan during the Nato summit in Ankara.

CIA Had ‘Low Confidence’ in Iranian Threat Before Trump Switched Planes in Turkey (Warren P. Strobel, John Hudson and Dan Lamothe, Washington Post)

CIA had doubts about Israeli intelligence on a threat to Trump in Turkey that prompted an extraordinary secret flight.

China ‘Funding Pro-Palestine Marches in UK (Richard Holmes, Connor Stringer, and Patrick Sawer, The Telegraph)

US committee claims Beijing is supporting anti-Israel protests on Britain’s streets.

Colombia’s New President Asks Trump to Bring Militarized Antidrug Campaign to the Country (Terrence McCoy, Washington Post)

The South American nation is the world’s largest producer of cocaine.

Tehran Has to Make a Choice (Arash Azizi, The Atlantic)

A new regional pact highlights Iran’s isolation.

Why the Mecca Pact Is Not a Sunni NATO (Tanya Goudsouzian and Ibrahim al-Marashi, National Interest)

The history of the Middle East is littered with defunct security pacts.