FOREIGN MEDDLING AI Detects “Foreign-Linked Opinion Manipulation” in 110 Million News Comments

Published 15 August 2026

During election seasons or major national issues, online news comment sections often become heated spaces of conflict across gender, generation, and political lines. There have been growing concerns that behind some of these conflicts are interventions by foreign actors seeking to manipulate public opinion and deepen social divisions. Researchers have now developed an AI-based technology to precisely detect traces of such hidden influence operations.

During election seasons or major national issues, online news comment sections often become heated spaces of conflict across gender, generation, and political lines. For years, there have been persistent concerns that behind some of these conflicts may lie “foreign winds,” or interventions by foreign actors seeking to manipulate public opinion and deepen social divisions. A KAISTresearch team has now developed a technologythat uses big data on two decades worth of news comments and artificial intelligence (AI) to precisely detect traces of such hidden influence operations.

KAIST (President Choongsik Bae) announced on the 12th of August that a joint research team led by Professor Wonjae Lee of the Graduate School of Culture Technology, Professor Meeyoung Cha of the School of Computing (Scientific director at Max Planck Institute for Security and Privacy) and Professor Alice Oh of the School of Computing, in collaboration with Professor Thorsten Holz of the Max Planck Institute, has developed an explainable AI technology that automatically detects patterns suspected of foreign-linked influence operations in online news comments and provides specific evidence for its judgments.

The organized and repeated posting of comments or content by certain actors to shape public opinion in a desired direction is known as an “online influence operation.” Existing AI-based detection technologies have had a key limitation: even when they classify certain accounts as belonging to a “blacklist,” they often fail to provide clear evidence explaining why those accounts should be considered influence-operation accounts.

To overcome this limitation, the research team used 70 foreign-linked accounts previously identified by the Institute for National Security Strategy as starting points. They then tracked groups of accounts connected to them or repeatedly commenting on the same news articles, ultimately collecting and analyzing a large-scale dataset of 110 million comments posted on Naver News over a 20-year period from 2006 to 2025.

In particular, the AI developed by the research team examines accounts through a careful three-step process. First, it checks whether there are clues suggesting that the author may be linked to a foreign source. Second, it examines whether the comment contains emotionally polarizing expressions, such as moral condemnation or blind praise. Third, it identifies which country or target the emotional framing is directed toward.