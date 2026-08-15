WORLD ROUNDUP Iran War: A Master Class in Squandering a Superpower’s Credibility | Taliban in Power: Entrenched, Embattled and Defiant | How to Beat an Earthquake, and more

Published 15 August 2026

· The Iran War Is a Master Class in Squandering a Superpower’s Credibility • Frustration with Trump Grows Among U.S.’s Persian Gulf Allies, Officials Say · In One Week During Europe’s Record Heat Wave, Deaths Increased by 16,000 · Entrenched, Embattled and Defiant, the Taliban Celebrate 5 Years in Power · How to Beat an Earthquake: The Colombian City Where No One Died · IDF Troops Stood By as West Bank Settlers Besieged Palestinian Homes · Why America Needs the US-Saudi Nuclear Deal

The Iran War Is a Master Class in Squandering a Superpower’s Credibility (Fareed Zakaria, Washington Post)

Trump treats promises like bluffs. Allies are responding by building alternatives.

Frustration with Trump Grows Among U.S.’s Persian Gulf Allies, Officials Say (Susannah George, Washington Post)

Gulf leaders worry the president is unable to manage the diplomacy necessary to secure peace with Iran, according to Arab and Western officials.

In One Week During Europe’s Record Heat Wave, Deaths Increased by 16,000 (Josh Holder, New York Times)

A week of stifling heat in Europe this June was unusually deadly, mortality data shows, producing a historic increase in deaths in a continent where major heat waves are becoming more common.

Around 16,000 more people than usual died in Europe during the heat wave, according to an analysis by the European Mortality Monitoring Network. Most of the deaths were in northern countries — France, Belgium and Germany — that are not accustomed to such high temperatures and struggled to respond.

Entrenched, Embattled and Defiant, the Taliban Celebrate 5 Years in Power (Elian Peltier, New York Times)

The Taliban have Afghanistan in a chokehold that spares no one. But threats are starting to crack their veneer of stability and control

How to Beat an Earthquake: The Colombian City Where No One Died (Helena Carpio, Washington Post)

A deadly temblor devastated Armenia in 1999, spurring a reconstruction that allowed the city to build back stronger. When disaster struck this time, it was prepared.

IDF Troops Stood By as West Bank Settlers Besieged Palestinian Homes (Gerry Shih and Heidi Levine, Washington Post)

When Israeli extremists arrived in Qusra to force Palestinians from their homes, residents hoped the Israel Defense Forces would come to their aid.

Why America Needs the US-Saudi Nuclear Deal (Paul J. Saunders, National Interest)

The US-Saudi nuclear agreement can advance American economic and strategic interests while giving Washington greater leverage over Riyadh’s nuclear ambitions.