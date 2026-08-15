OUR PICKS Yes, the Iran War Really Is Similar to Vietnam | The Flawed Logic of Trump’s Airplane Escape | Navy Weighs Major Warship Redesign to Match Trump’s Preferences, and more

Published 15 August 2026

· Navy Weighs Major Warship Redesign to Match Trump’s Preferences · Why Is Trump Trying to Tear Out the US Navy’s Modern Aircraft Catapults? · Trump Backed Away from a Wall at Big Bend. But the Bulldozers Are Here. · Flock Unveils Changes After Washington Post Report on Police Misuse of Vast Camera Network · AI Is Changing Military Morality · Yes, the Iran War Really Is Similar to Vietnam · The Flawed Logic of Trump’s Airplane Escape · The Next Big Influencer Is This 4-Foot-Tall Robot from China · The Painful Truth of Exactly How ICE’s New Shock Gloves Work

Navy Weighs Major Warship Redesign to Match Trump’s Preferences (Noah Robertson and Tara Copp, Washington Post)

The president wants the new fleet of aircraft carriers to more closely resemble those from World War II. The change could cost billions.

Why Is Trump Trying to Tear Out the US Navy’s Modern Aircraft Catapults? (Peter Suciu, National Interest)

Electromagnetic catapults are superior in nearly every way to the older steam-powered ones, and most of the early problems with them have already been worked out. But Trump likes steam.

Trump Backed Away from a Wall at Big Bend. But the Bulldozers Are Here. (J. David Goodman, New York Times)

Over the objections of environmentalists, local sheriffs and some state leaders, the Trump administration appears to be moving ahead with border infrastructure in one of Texas’ most beloved parks.

Flock Unveils Changes After Washington Post Report on Police Misuse of Vast Camera Network (Drew Harwell, Douglas MacMillan and Aaron Schaffer, Washington Post)

The license-plate-reader firm said it will require stricter oversight after a Washington Post investigation found dozens of officers had misused its cameras to spy on their exes and romantic interests.

AI Is Changing Military Morality (Anthony Pfaff, Foreign Policy)

Just war theory was developed over centuries—and now must adapt to a new era of technology.

Yes, the Iran War Really Is Similar to Vietnam (Howard W. French, Foreign Policy)

Trump’s war is “The Best and the Brightest”—but without the best and the brightest.

The Flawed Logic of Trump’s Airplane Escape (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

The president cleverly evaded a serious threat, but he shouldn’t have kept it a secret.

The Next Big Influencer Is This 4-Foot-Tall Robot from China (Zeyi Yang, Wired)

The Unitree G1 has found online fame as a relatively affordable robot that can charm a crowd. But can it ever hold down a real job?

The Painful Truth of Exactly How ICE’s New Shock Gloves Work (Jeremy White, Wired)

ICE is spending millions on shock gloves designed to overpower subjects through intense, localized pain.