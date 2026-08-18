EXTREMISM Anti-Jewish Hate Crimes Account for Nearly Two-Thirds of All Reported Religion-Based Hate Crimes Nationwide

Published 18 August 2026

Hate crimes data recently released by the FBI reveals that reported single-bias anti-Jewish hate crime incidents in 2025 remained by far the most common form of religion-based hate crimes in the United States.

Hate crimes data recently released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reveals that reported single-bias anti-Jewish hate crime incidents in 2025 remained by far the most common form of religion-based hate crimes in the United States. A total of 1,528 anti-Jewish hate crime incidents were reported in 2025, which amounts to nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of the 2,408 reported religion-based hate crimes nationwide.

Overall reported hate crime incidents across the country decreased from 11,679 in 2024 to 10,881 in 2025. While anti-Jewish incidents nationwide experienced a decrease from the 1,938 incidents recorded in 2024, this recent data marks the third-highest year on record of anti-Jewish hate crimes, which markedly increased since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terror attack on Israel. The ADL annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, which includes both criminal and non-criminal incidents of assault, harassment, and vandalism, also found that 2025 was the third-highest year on record for reported incidents.

“Behind every one of these numbers is a person who was targeted simply for being Jewish, whether through vandalism, intimidation, or violence. In 2025, that hate turned deadly, not just here at home, but around the world. 2025 was the deadliest year for antisemitic attacks in the Jewish diaspora in more than three decades, with 20 people murdered globally simply for being Jewish,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “We cannot allow a modest yet positive decline in the topline domestic numbers to obscure the reality that antisemitism remains one of the most persistent and dangerous forms of hate in this country and beyond.”

Key findings from the FBI’s 2025 hate crime data on antisemitism include:

Anti-Jewish hate crimes remained at record levels and disproportionately affect the Jewish community. Reported single-bias anti-Jewish hate crime incidents fell 21.2 percent, from a record 1,938 in 2024 to 1,528 in 2025 — yet Jews, who make up roughly two percent of the U.S. population, were still the target of 14 percent of all reported hate crimes nationwide.

● Anti-Jewish incidents remained the majority of religion-based hate crimes, accounting for 63 percent of the 2,408 religion-motivated hate crime incidents reported in 2025.

● Violence against Jews persisted even as overall reported incidents fell. Law enforcement recorded 162 anti-Jewish assaults (50 aggravated and 112 simple assaults) in 2025, a slight decrease from 178 in 2024, along with three anti-Jewish murder/nonnegligent manslaughter offenses and 505 acts of intimidation targeting Jewish victims.

● Vandalism and property destruction remained the most common anti-Jewish offense. Of the 1,685 total anti-Jewish offenses reported in 2025, 920 — more than half — involved destruction, damage or vandalism, reflecting the continued targeting of synagogues, Jewish institutions and property bearing Jewish symbols.

● More agencies reported data, though gaps remain. A total of 16,791 law enforcement agencies, representing 85.9 percent of agencies enrolled in the hate crime data collection program, participated in hate crime reporting for 2025, up from 16,419 agencies (84.9 percent) in 2024,

“When a hate crime occurs, the damage extends far beyond the victims and sends a message of fear to an entire community,” said Carla Hill, Vice President of Research and Investigations, ADL Center on Extremism. “Hate crimes are deeply personal, harmful, and traumatizing, not only for the individual targeted, but for the entire community. Addressing them requires a whole-of-government, whole-of-society response that centers victims and the needs of those impacted.”

ADL documented a total of 6,274 antisemitic incidents in 2025, a 33-percent decrease from the prior year, but still the third-highest number on record since ADL began tracking such data in 1979, which is consistent with the FBI trends. ADL incident data is sourced directly from victims, law enforcement, the media, and partner organizations.

ADL has long called for improved and expanded hate crime reporting to ensure the most accurate, comprehensive data is available each year. ADL calls on Congress to pass the bipartisan, bicameral Improved Reporting to Prevent Hate Act, which would require law enforcement agencies to credibly report hate crimes to the FBI to be eligible for certain federal funding.

The article is published courtesy of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

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