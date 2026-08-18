WORLD ROUNDUP Facing Quagmire in Iran | Has Turkey Really Resolved Its Kurdish Question? | Israel Stifling the West Bank Economy, and more

Published 18 August 2026

· Facing Quagmire in Iran, Trump Turns to a Familiar Face: North Korea’s Kim Jong-un · Trump Praises Kim Jong-un as He Scales Back South Korea Drills · How Israel’s Financial Chokehold Is Stifling the West Bank Economy · How Satellite Advances Are Changing the Game for Ukraine · 60 Days After Signing Iran Deal, Trump Stuck in Quagmire as War Drags On · Colby’s ‘Flexible Realism’ Won’t Work in the Indo-Pacific · Has Turkey Really Resolved Its Kurdish Question? · Donald Trump Further Undermines Trust in American Alliances

Facing Quagmire in Iran, Trump Turns to a Familiar Face: North Korea’s Kim Jong-un (David E. Sanger and Anton Troianovski, New York Times)

Seven years ago, President Trump failed to disarm North Korea and walked away. Could the same thing happen with Iran?

Trump Praises Kim Jong-un as He Scales Back South Korea Drills (George Grylls, The Telegraph)

The US president hailed his ‘good relationship’ with North Korea and said military exercises with America’s long-time ally were too ‘costly’.

60 Days After Signing Iran Deal, Trump Stuck in Quagmire as War Drags On (Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Rachel Chason, Washington Post)

President Donald Trump’s interim deal with Iran in June set aside two months for negotiations, but the window has now closed and broader talks are at a standstill.

How Israel’s Financial Chokehold Is Stifling the West Bank Economy (Adam Rasgon, David M. Halbfinger, and Fatima AbdulKarim, New York Times)

Intensifying restrictions have hit every part of the territory’s dealings, spurring worries about whether the Palestinian Authority can remain solvent.

How Satellite Advances Are Changing the Game for Ukraine (Michael Schwirtz, New York Times)

Ukrainian drone teams have a powerful new tool: near real-time information on troop movements and locations.

Colby’s ‘Flexible Realism’ Won’t Work in the Indo-Pacific (Derek Grossman, Foreign Policy)

Washington’s new strategy is little more than a euphemism for unpredictability.

Has Turkey Really Resolved Its Kurdish Question? (Halil Karaveli, Foreign Policy)

Aliza Marcus’s “Resurgence and Revolution” sheds light on the past and future of the Kurdish cause.

Donald Trump Further Undermines Trust in American Alliances (Economist)

America’s president derails military exercises with South Korea.