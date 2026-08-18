DEMOCRACYU WATCH Right-Leaning Canadians Are Losing Trust in Canada’s Electoral Process: Study

Published 18 August 2026

The notable drop of trust in the electoral process among right-leaning Canadians has been driven by false allegations of election fraud in the United States which have circulated extensively online. Individuals who receive political information from alternative-right media tend to have lower trust in election integrity than do those who rely more on legacy media.

Right-leaning Canadians’ trust in the bodies that manage Canadian elections has declined significantly since 2019, a McGill-led research team has found.

Their research draws on data collected between 2008 to 2021 by the Canadian Election Study (with about 72,000 respondents), as well as information gathered by the Media Ecosystem Observatory after the 2021 Canadian federal election (with nearly 3,000 respondents) and the Quebec election of 2022 (with approximately 1,500 respondents).

“While a majority of Canadians still trust the election administration process, we found that trust is increasingly divided along partisan and ideological lines,” said Mathieu Lavigne, the first author of the study, which was published in Public Opinion Quarterly. “More specifically, we find a notable drop in trust in elections among right-leaning Canadians and supporters of the Conservative and People’s parties since 2019.” Lavigne is Analytical Lead at the Media Ecosystem Observatory at McGill.

The authors also noted that false allegations of election fraud in the United States have circulated extensively online, and that individuals who receive political information from social media or alternative right-wing media tend to have lower trust in election integrity than do those who rely more on legacy media.

The researchers said they believe the study provides the most systematic examination to date of how and why perceptions of election integrity are evolving in Canada, a country where election administration is among the most favorably rated by experts, who do not perceive any decline in election integrity.

In a second recently published study, Mathieu Lavigne found that attitudes toward misinformation in Canada are increasingly polarized along ideological lines.

Based on two surveys conducted during the 2021 federal election and the 2022 Quebec provincial election, the research indicates that while Canadians across the political spectrum generally reject misinformation, right-leaning Canadians are more likely to question the existence of impartial truth, view anti-misinformation efforts as biased, tolerate politicians spreading misinformation and oppose government and platform interventions to address it.

The findings suggest that efforts to combat misinformation have themselves become politically charged, particularly among those who perceive such measures as targeting conservatives.

The study also challenges the idea that people excuse misinformation when it advances causes that they support and posits that combating misinformation will require approaches that are perceived as fair, non-partisan and capable of earning support across political divides.

See the two studies: (Mis)information, Polarization, and Trust in Elections: Longitudinal Evidence from Canada” by Mathieu Lavigne, Holly Ann Garnett and Aengus Bridgman, was published in Public Opinion Quarterly; and The politicization of attitudes towards misinformation: how ideology shapes epistemic beliefs, normative judgments, and policy support” by Mathieu Lavigne, was published in Journal of Elections, Public Opinion and Parties.

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