OUR PICKS The Top 10 Ways Trump Has Made America Weaker | The Government’s Intel Bet Was Even Worse Than Expected | How Space Force Is Fighting Wars Today, and more

Published 18 August 2026

· The Top 10 Ways Trump Has Made America Weaker · A National Blackout Would Devastate America. It’s More Likely Tham You Think. · Vandals Are Destroying License-Plate Cameras as Anger Over Surveillance Rises · The Government’s Intel Bet Was Even Worse Than Expected · Justice Department Plans to Send About 1,000 Monitors to the Polls This Fall · How Space Force Is Fighting Wars Today—and Preparing for the Future · Lethal Autonomy: Are We Asking the Right Questions?

The Top 10 Ways Trump Has Made America Weaker (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

He’s been one of the most consequential presidents in U.S. history—in all the wrong ways.

Justice Department Plans to Send About 1,000 Monitors to the Polls This Fall (Patrick Marley, Washington Post)

The move to send 1,000 poll monitors is likely the largest number under a Republican president, a DOJ official said.

A National Blackout Would Devastate America. It’s More Likely Tham You Think. (Christopher Cox, New York Times)

The power grid relies on thousands of aging, hand-built transformers. If enough fail, the blackout could last years.

Vandals Are Destroying License-Plate Cameras as Anger Over Surveillance Rises (Annie Gowen, Washington Post)

Flock cameras have been shot, spray-painted and cut down as how-to videos spread online. “People are fed up,” one suspect said.

The Government’s Intel Bet Was Even Worse Than Expected (Scott Lincicome, Washington Post)

The equity stake has ballooned into an expansive, risky portfolio.

Trump Races to Prepare for New Strains of Deadly Viruses After Cutting Biosecurity experts (Ian Duncan, Washington Post)

The administration’s biodefense team has dwindled, and its new safeguards have been delayed — all amid growing concern over AI-enabled pathogens.

How Space Force Is Fighting Wars Today—and Preparing for the Future (Shelby Holliday, Wall Street Journal)

Watch Gen. B. Chance Saltzman explain why space is becoming increasingly important in modern warfare.

Lethal Autonomy: Are We Asking the Right Questions? (Ryan McDermott, RCD)

Every generation of military leaders confronts technologies that promise to transform warfare. Some do. Others prove less revolutionary than their advocates predict. The more important question, however, is rarely whether a technology works. It is whether we are asking the right strategic questions before reorganizing military power around it.