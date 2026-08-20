WORLD ROUNDUP Israel Is Flirting with the Next Intifada | Bolivia’s Lithium Isn’t a Gold Mine | How to Understand African Security, and more

Published 20 August 2026

· Trump’s Order to Cut Military Exercises with South Korea Carries Risks, Experts Say · Israel Is Flirting with the Next Intifada · Bolivia’s Lithium Isn’t a Gold Mine · Can Venezuela’s Opposition Find A Path to Power? · Ukraine Planned to Swarm Moscow Airports With AI-Guided Drones · Switzerland’s Three Strategic Dilemmas · How to Understand African Security

Trump’s Order to Cut Military Exercises with South Korea Carries Risks, Experts Say (Eric Schmitt and Helene Cooper, New York Times)

President Trump’s decision to curtail the military exercises came as allies question the U.S. commitment to longstanding alliances.

Israel Is Flirting with the Next Intifada (Economist)

America must press Binyamin Netanyahu to rein in violent settlers.

Bolivia’s Lithium Isn’t a Gold Mine (Nick Aspinwall. Foreign Policy)

Despite 20 percent of global deposits, the country produces less than 1 percent of supply.

Can Venezuela’s Opposition Find a Path to Power? (Ani Chkhikvadze, Foreign Policy)

As Delcy Rodríguez clings to power, dissidents wonder who to trust.

Ukraine Planned to Swarm Moscow Airports With AI-Guided Drones (Simon Shuster, The Atlantic)

The stalled operation, code-named “M&Ms,” sought to isolate Russian elites and force Vladimir Putin to negotiate a truce.

Switzerland’s Three Strategic Dilemmas (Abdulla Ibrahim, National Interest)

The alpine nation’s traditionally neutral posture may be hard to sustain amid direct and indirect conflict between Europe and Russia.

How to Understand African Security (Michael O’Hanlon and Ananya Maddipatla, National Interest)

The continent is seeing an improvement in political and economic indicators, but the contraction of international institutions may create opportunities for violence and instability.