OUR PICKS The Real Covid-19 Scandal Is Still Unfolding |‘It’s Bonkers’: Jennifer Hegseth’s Hands-On Role in Her Husband’s Pentagon | Why One Highway Exploded This Summer — and Why Many More Are at Risk, and more

Published 20 August 2026

· Woman Arrested in Plot to Bomb New York State Capitol · Why One Highway Exploded This Summer — and Why Many More Are at Risk · Trump’s Election Meddling Erodes Our Democracy · A MAGA County’s Top Election Official Wants to Hire Election Denial Superstar Tina Peters · The Real Covid-19 Scandal Is Still Unfolding · ‘It’s Bonkers’: Jennifer Hegseth’s Hands-On Role in Her Husband’s Pentagon · The U.S. Bond Crisis Highlights a Deeper Fiscal Rot · Trump Boasts of Declassifying Secrets, but Withholds Key Election Files from Public

Woman Arrested in Plot to Bomb New York State Capitol (Benjamin Oreskes and William K. Rashbaum, New York Times)

Federal prosecutors say the woman met with an F.B.I. informant several times to plan an attack on the building, which houses the governor’s office.

Why One Highway Exploded This Summer — and Why Many More Are at Risk (Todd C. Frankel, Washington Post)

Hotter summers are buckling roads and bending tracks. One solution: Paint everything white.

Trump’s Election Meddling Erodes Our Democracy (Editorial Board, New York Times)

The surest sign of democratic collapse is the unwillingness of an elected political party to leave office. The party rewrites laws and changes election rules to prevent its opponents from gaining power. The shift often starts slowly but can ultimately end in autocracy.

President Trump has taken worrisome steps down this path since returning to office in January 2025. He has directed Republican-run states to enact newly gerrymandered maps to increase the chances that Republicans maintain control of Congress even if they receive fewer votes this year. He has tried to pass legislation that could keep many eligible voters from voting. And he has sent signals that he may use the power of the federal government to disallow legitimate ballots this fall. On July 16, Mr. Trump took the remarkable step of giving a prime-time White House address devoted to lies and misleading statements about voter fraud.

Together, Mr. Trump’s actions have left constitutional scholars and democracy experts anxious about this year’s midterm elections. They wonder if the Trump administration may use false pretenses to send federal agents to Democratic-leaning areas to intimidate people and suppress voting. Experts are also worried that after the elections, Mr. Trump may pressure legislators not to certify the winners, as he unsuccessfully tried to do after the 2020 presidential election. Even if he does not take these extreme steps, the gerrymandering campaign he has demanded has probably tilted the competition for control of the House of Representatives at least 2.5 percentage points in Republicans’ direction.

A MAGA County’s Top Election Official Wants to Hire Election Denial Superstar Tina Peters (David Gilbert, Wired)

Tina Peters was convicted of seven counts related to election interference in 2024. Now, she’s fielding an offer from a county that’s become a hotbed of voting-related conspiracy theories.

The Real Covid-19 Scandal Is Still Unfolding (Economist)

The failure to reckon with lives needlessly lost will make the next pandemic deadlier.

‘It’s Bonkers’: Jennifer Hegseth’s Hands-On Role in Her Husband’s Pentagon (Elisabeth Bumiller, New York Times)

After an 18-year career at Fox News, she is now her husband’s most influential adviser and de facto producer, shaping the job as no Pentagon spouse has before.

The U.S. Bond Crisis Highlights a Deeper Fiscal Rot (Keith Johnson, Foreign Policy)

Scott Bessent is breaking the glass to check rising bond yields, but the fix is flawed.

Trump Boasts of Declassifying Secrets, but Withholds Key Election Files from Public (Dustin Volz, New York Times)

Even as the White House claims to be focused on transparency, it has ignored a congressional requirement to disclose a report on foreign meddling in the 2024 election.