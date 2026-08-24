QUICK TAKES // BY BEN FRANKEL Back to (Oil) Normalcy? Not So Fast

Published 24 August 2026

Oil shipments from the Gulf, averaging about 21 million barrels a day before the Iran war, declined precipitously in the first months of the, but the administration insists that the shipments are either “back to normal” or “near normal.” The numbers do not support these claims, and, more importantly, there is no “normal” to go back to, as Iran now has a veto over Gulf shipping.

One of Iran’s responses to the joint U.S.-Israel attack of 28 February 2026 was targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. That did not stop the Trump administration from insisting that, notwithstanding blockades, sea mines, and the targeting of tankers, oil is still moving out of the Gulf at near pre-war levels. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has been the most consistent messenger. In June he said flows had returned to “normal.” In mid-August he put a number on it: a seven-day average of nearly 9 million barrels a day moving through the strait itself, plus 5 to 7 million barrels a day via bypass pipelines, for a claimed total of 15 million barrels a day. On 22 August he raised the number again, writing on X that the Navy had helped move more than 15 million barrels through the strait “earlier this week,” plus another 5 million via pipelines — a combined 20 million barrels a day, above the pre-war average.

Nonpartisan tanker trackers, however, put Hormuz volume at likely 7 million barrels at best, or more likely, closer to 5 million, not 9 million, let alone 15. Here I check the record, question by question, and add a fifth data point worth considering: how China, the world’s largest oil importer, has been behaving.

1) How Much Has Tanker Traffic Really Fallen — and Has It Recovered?

Before the war, the strait carried about 20 to 21 million barrels a day on a baseline of nearly 140 vessels a day, roughly a fifth of world oil consumption, according to the EIA. Within weeks of the 28 February strikes, traffic collapsed more than 95 percent. It has moved in fits and starts since, tracking the war’s own on-again, off-again course rather than any steady recovery.

An April ceasefire push briefly sent vessels toward the strait, but most reversed course, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). By late June, after a further truce, transit counts roughly doubled, climbing to about 25 ships a day — still only around a fifth of normal.