OUR PICKS AI ‘Could Help Unsophisticated Terrorists Build Bombs and Bioweapons’ | ICE Has Quietly Changed Its Deadly-Force Rule | Why the Golden Dome Is Essential for Homeland Defense, and more

Published 25 August 2026

· AI ‘Could Help Unsophisticated Terrorists Build Bombs and Bioweapons’ · The US Munitions Crisis Goes Back Further than Iran · ICE Has Quietly Changed Its Deadly-Force Rule · Border Wall Construction Threatens 6,000 Years of History on Private Lands · Why the Golden Dome Is Essential for Homeland Defense · Has AIPAC Lost Its Influence? · The US Military Is Buying Rare Earth Minerals from Brazil

AI ‘Could Help Unsophisticated Terrorists Build Bombs and Bioweapons’ (Larisa Brown, The Times)

A report warns that safety mechanisms can be easily turned off and specific steps provided to walk bad actors through making weapons.

The US Munitions Crisis Goes Back Further than Iran (Katherine Thompson, CATO / Financial Times)

Eye-watering levels of defense funding and better production targets do not solve the problem.

ICE Has Quietly Changed Its Deadly-Force Rule (Nick Miroff, The Atlantic)

Officers under investigation can no longer return quickly to the streets.

Border Wall Construction Threatens 6,000 Years of History on Private Lands (Gabrielle Saulsbery, Wired)

Archeologists are confronting an “unfathomable” loss as the US border wall is set to cut across ranches that are home to unique historical sites in Texas, many of which haven’t been fully studied.

Why the Golden Dome Is Essential for Homeland Defense (Glen VanHerck, National Interest)

The proposed, multi-layered missile defense system is the best way to restore strategic deterrence through deterrence by denial.

Has AIPAC Lost Its Influence? (Leon Hadar, National Interest)

In the Democratic Party, AIPAC’s “aura of invincibility” has dissipated. But it still remains a formidable force.

The US Military Is Buying Rare Earth Minerals from Brazil (Harrison Kass, National Interest)

The Department of Defense has announced a $1.5 billion initiative to shore up rare earth mineral supply chains—with an eye toward alternative supplies in Brazil.