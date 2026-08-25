WORLD ROUNDUP Russia Sabotages Weapons Factories Across Europe | Iran’s Economy May Outlast Trump’s Presidency | Ditching Chinese Rare Earths Is Hard. Just Ask Japan., and mor

Published 25 August 2026

· Russia Sabotages Weapons Factories Across Europe · Iran’s Economy May Outlast Trump’s Presidency · The West Bank’s Last Christian Village Under Settler · Ditching Chinese Rare Earths Is Hard. Just Ask Japan. · Germany’s Spy Agency Looks to Hire Gamers as Secret Agents · How a Country with No Army Is Preparing for War · U.K. Civil Defense Planning Accelerated Over Threat from Russia · How the Houthis Have Become the Most Fearsome of Iran’s Allies

Russia Sabotages Weapons Factories Across Europe (Joe Barnes and Rozina Sabur, The Telegraph)

Kremlin recruits local gang members to attack defense manufacturers and test Nato’s resolve.

Iran’s Economy May Outlast Trump’s Presidency (Hadi Kahalzadeh, Foreign Policy)

A defiant Tehran has many tools for economic resilience.

The West Bank’s Last Christian Village Under Settler Attack (Henry Bodkin, The Telegraph)

The Telegraph witnesses settler violence despite areas being under IDF protection.

Ditching Chinese Rare Earths Is Hard. Just Ask Japan. (By Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

A cautionary tale for Washington’s diversification push.

Germany’s Spy Agency Looks to Hire Gamers as Secret Agents (James Rothwell, The Telegraph)

BND hopes to find skilled hackers capable of waging cyberwar on Russia by sending recruiters to Gamescom 2026.

How the Houthis Have Become the Most Fearsome of Iran’s Allies (Economist)

Yemen and the Red Sea are both threatened.

How a Country with No Army Is Preparing for War (Emily Smith, The Telegraph)

Iceland, the only Nato member without a military, grows unsettled by the looming threat of Russian submarines.

U.K. Civil Defense Planning Accelerated Over Threat from Russia (Rozina Sabur, The Telegraph)

Cabinet Office told to speed up crisis plans as dangers loom.