THE AMERICAS Trump’s 75-Country Visa Ban: The Caribbean Caught in a Broad Immigration Crackdown

Published 25 August 2026

The Trump administration’s decision to suspend immigrant-visa processing for citizens of 75 countries was struck down by a federal judge in New York, who found that the administration had exceeded the authority Congress gave the State Department and had unlawfully replaced individualized visa decisions with a blanket rule based on nationality.

The Trump administration’s decision in January to suspend immigrant-visa processing for citizens of 75 countries was presented as a measure to protect the United States from immigrants who might become dependent on public assistance. On 21 August, however, a federal judge in New York struck down the policy, finding that the administration had exceeded the authority Congress gave the State Department and had unlawfully replaced individualized visa decisions with a blanket rule based on nationality.

The decision is particularly significant in the Caribbean, where 11 of the 15 Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states were placed on the list. Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were all affected. Trinidad and Tobago was not. Cuba, although not a CARICOM member, was also included.

The controversy illustrates something broader about the Trump administration’s immigration policy: measures which are presented as targeted exercises of immigration enforcement have increasingly been applied by nationality, sometimes sweeping together countries with very different economic, political and security circumstances.

A Suspension That Became an Effective Ban

The State Department announced the policy on 14 January, saying that immigrant-visa processing for nationals of the 75 countries would be suspended beginning 21 January. The measure did not apply to tourist, business, or student visas; it concerned immigrant visas—the visas through which people seek to move permanently to the United States, principally through family- or employment-based immigration. Applicants could still submit applications and attend interviews, but the department paused the actual issuance of immigrant visas.

The administration described the move as a pause rather than a permanent prohibition. Its stated purpose was to reassess the immigration system and ensure that immigrants admitted to the United States would not become dependent on government benefits.

The State Department said nationals of the designated countries were at unusually high risk of becoming a “public charge”—in other words, dependent on government assistance. The department said the administration was conducting a review to ensure that immigrants would be financially self-sufficient rather than become a burden on American taxpayers.

The administration’s language was unusually sweeping. It said the freeze would remain in place until the government could ensure that new immigrants would not improperly rely on American public resources.