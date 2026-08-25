NUCLEAR POWER Why Nuclear Energy Is Making a Global Comeback

By Roxy Ekberg

Published 25 August 2026

Nuclear energy is gaining momentum as countries seek reliable, low-emission power sources to meet increasing electricity demand and climate goals amid uncertainty in fossil fuel markets. Its revival renews long-standing debates over safety and nuclear proliferation.

Energy security concerns augmented by recent years of war in Ukraine and the Middle East have fueled a global resurgence of nuclear energy. In Asia, Europe, and elsewhere, governments are looking to nuclear energy as a stable power source in the face of geopolitical uncertainty, increasing electricity demand, and accelerating climate change. This includes the United States, which recently signed a thirty-year civil nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia, though it has yet to go into effect. This resurgence marks a stunning reversal. Nuclear power development stalled after high-profile accidents such as the 1979 Three Mile Island meltdown and the 1986 Chernobyl disaster fueled public fears of the technology.

“This is the brightest moment for nuclear power globally in a couple of decades,” Vijay Vaitheeswaran, senior fellow and director of CFR’s Energy and Climate Program, told CFR. “Energy for development and prosperity is extremely important… and we have a climate crisis as well as a challenge of local emissions. So nuclear, and more of it, would be a very good thing if the challenging economics of new plants can be overcome.”

As of 2024, there are 417 nuclear power reactors operating across 31 countries, with dozens more under construction, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) [PDF]. Together, they supply roughly 9 percent of the world’s electricity, a share that energy experts expect will grow in the coming decades as countries expand their nuclear commitments to meet booming demand.

CFR examines what’s driving renewed global interest in nuclear energy, which countries use it most, and the debate over its risk—including weapons proliferation.

What Is Nuclear Energy, and How Does It Work?

Nuclear energy is generated through nuclear fission, the process through which the nucleus of an atom splits into two or more nuclei, releasing large amounts of energy, mostly as heat and radiation. In a nuclear power plant, this heat is used to produce steam, which drives turbines connected to electric generators.

Nuclear reactors are commonly fueled by uranium-235, a naturally occurring isotope of uranium. The result is low-carbon electricity. Nuclear-generated electricity prevents more than 470 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions from entering the atmosphere that would otherwise come from fossil fuels, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute. However, the waste produced by nuclear power plants is radioactive and requires careful, long-term storage, fueling debate about nuclear energy as a clean climate solution.