DEMOCRACY WATCH Retooling to Help Democracy Revive

By Peter Dizikes

Published 27 August 2026

Deindustrialization didn’t only hurt some workers — this economic realignment has had deep civic consequences: A stranded working class has become more alienated from the institutions and ideas traditionally buttressing democracy. In a new book, Daron Acemoglu says that the shrinking of the coalition supporting democracy, and the cultural politics following suit, pose a challenge to democracy that can only be effectively addressed by finding ways to expand the democracy-supporting coalition.

In the 20th century, the United States built the world’s dominant manufacturing powerhouse. A thriving middle class grew, well into the 1970s. The U.S. was a beacon of democracy, defeating fascism in World War II and beating back communism and other forms of authoritarianism during the Cold War.

To MIT economist Daron Acemoglu, there is a deep intertwining among these things. Democracy, his work has shown, helps economies grow. As the industrial economy expanded, in Britain, the U.S., and other countries in the 19th and 20th centuries, so did democratic participation, as people tried to stake out new rights, or make real the rights ascribed to them.

“The industrial age created the tools for shared prosperity around which democracy organized,” says Acemoglu, a Nobel Prize-winning economist and Institute Professor at MIT.

Today, though, income inequality has grown markedly in the U.S., starting around 1980. The U.S. has deindustrialized to a significant extent, offshoring production and hurting shop-floor workers and their families. As Acemoglu sees it, this economic realignment has had deep civic consequences: A stranded working class has become more alienated from the institutions and ideas traditionally buttressing democracy.

And for those around the world supporting democracy, he says, “You really need to have the working classes in your coalition for it to make any sense.”

Acemoglu explores these topics in a new book, “What Happened to Liberal Democracy? Remaking a Politics of Shared Prosperity,” published by Penguin Random House. In it, he looks broadly at the benefits of democracy, the tensions it faces in everyday life, and democracy’s trajectory in recent decades.

Broadly, Acemoglu favors rebuilding “working-class liberalism,” essentially seeking the largest coalition that favors self-government and the rule of law. “Working-class liberalism has strong communal roots, eschews social engineering, and prioritizes shared prosperity, jobs, and public services,” Acemoglu writes in the book.

After all, Acemoglu believes, democracy is the one form of rule that promotes rights and liberties, and allows the flexibility and “experimentation” we need to address all the challenges a complicated world throws at us.

“Democracy is the only way we can make progress in society,” Acemoglu says. “Trying to impose top-down solutions to all our problems will ultimately not work.”