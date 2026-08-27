ISLAM & THE WEST Sharia, Freedom, and the American Way of Life: A Response to Daniel Brubaker

By Mustafa Akyol

Published 27 August 2026

Sharia alarmists see the illiberal elements in Islamic law as a reason to outlaw all of it — in fact, they call for outlawing not just Islamic law, but more categorically “today’s Islam,” as incompatible with American liberty. But this reasoning could be turned against nearly any group. Reformist arguments have not yet won the day in Islam, but they are being seriously discussed among Muslims around the world. If they eventually do prevail, it will be in part because more Muslims come to see freedom as a noble and genuine ideal worth embracing. And that, in turn, will be possible only if freedom is understood to mean not only freedom from Islam, but freedom of Islam as well.

I was glad to read, in The Federalist, Daniel Brubaker’s recent piece, “Why Sharia Law Is Incompatible with the American Way of Life,” which took up on an earlier piece of mine in Al Hurra: “Why Sharia Courts Have a Place in Israel.” I was also humbled that Dr. Brubaker kindly introduced me as “perhaps the most articulate Muslim advocate of reconciling Islam with Western liberty.” But generous framing aside, I think his response missed some of my own argument’s finer distinctions and oversimplified the case I was actually making.

First, let me clarify what we are discussing. My piece never claimed that Islamic law, or sharia, is already compatible with liberal democracy in its classical, state-enforced form. It made a narrower and, I think, more useful claim: that a specific, limited kind of sharia observance—personal-status law administered by community courts that operate underneath, not above, a rights-protecting state—has a long working history in exactly the kind of societies Dr. Brubaker may want to defend: Israel and Greece, the latter being more liberal thanks to the European Court of Human Rights. If I had more space, I could add other non-Muslim states such as India, Thailand, Singapore, or Sri Lanka, which also maintain sharia courts for their Muslim citizens, adjudicating family matters such as marriage and divorce without violating national constitutions or laws.

These examples do not show “what Akyol wishes sharia to be,” in Dr. Brubaker’s words. They show existing realities in the world, which are much more complex than what most of the contemporary sharia alarmists in America imagine.

None of this means I minimize the problem posed by the violent and coercive side of sharia, in its premodern/imperial or modern/Islamist formulations: a full legal order complete with apostasy and blasphemy laws, corporal punishments, and legal discrimination. These are serious threats to freedom—which is exactly why my own work for over two decades has been about building and popularizing reformist Islamic arguments to abolish these illiberal elements from Islamic law and Islamic states. (I also personally know the threat is real, as the Malaysian religious police taught me in 2017 by detaining me for a public lecture where I argued there should be no apostasy laws and no religious police.)