OUR PICKS The Unwelcoming States of America | Hegseth’s Purge of Top Generals Leaves the Army Rudderless | Canada Hires 48 Scholars Away from Top U.S. Universities, and more

Published 27 August 2026

· The Unwelcoming States of America · The Economic Costs of Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown · Hegseth’s Purge of Top Generals Leaves the Army Rudderless · Canada Hires 48 Scholars Away from Top U.S. Universities · OpenAI and Other Tech Giants Call for Greater Defense Against A.I. Attacks · A Former Mike Collins Staffer Posted KKK and Nazi Images. Some Republicans See a Pattern. · $900 Million from a Canceled Wind Deal Will Benefit a Trump Donor

The Unwelcoming States of America (Economist)

By trying to change its demographic trajectory, Donald Trump will make his country weaker.

The Economic Costs of Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown (Economist)

A smaller workforce and slower growth.

Hegseth’s Purge of Top Generals Leaves the Army Rudderless (Greg Jaffe, Eric Schmitt, Helene Cooper, and Adam Entous, New York Times)

The leadership vacuum comes as the Army is trying to adapt to a new kind of war dominated by deadly drones.

Beyond General Randy George,[the Army chief-of-staff who was fired without explanation in April, Hegseth has fired or forced out a half-dozen senior officers — a generation of the Army’s most combat-hardened leaders — thinning the service’s top ranks for the next several years, officials said.

A long-term worry is that the firings send a message that officers who provide frank military advice or fail ideological litmus tests have no place in a force that is supposed to be nonpartisan, military and congressional officials said.

Canada Hires 48 Scholars Away from Top U.S. Universities (Vjosa Isai, New York Times)

A crackdown on American academia by the Trump administration has handed Canadian universities a rare opportunity to lure some top researchers north.

OpenAI and Other Tech Giants Call for Greater Defense Against A.I. Attacks (Kate Conger, New York Times)

In an open letter, OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and others said that a wave of A.I.-enabled cyberattacks was coming and that organizations and governments needed to prepare themselves.

A Former Mike Collins Staffer Posted KKK and Nazi Images. Some Republicans See a Pattern. (Liz Goodwin and Olivia George, Washington Post)

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Georgia) is challenging Sen. Jon Ossoff (D). The former Collins staffer posted a swastika and shared an image of himself in what appear to be KKK robes.

$900 Million from a Canceled Wind Deal Will Benefit a Trump Donor (Evan Halper, Washington Post)

Government settlement money is going to a Trump neighbor’s private equity fund.