THE AMERICAS Trump’s Cuba Report Borrowed Heavily from My Book on an Anti‑imperialist Movement – but Twisted the Arguments

By Anne Garland Mahler

Published 27 August 2026

A State Department’s 20 July 2026 report summarizes large portions of the argument in my book — From the Tricontinental to the Global South — without citation. The report preserves the structure of my book’s historical arguments, but it twists its interpretations and conclusions — and it also misrepresents a larger body of scholarship on the relationship between Cuba and the left wing in the U.S. The effect is to support the Trump administration’s false claim that Cuba has “backed an unprecedented wave of left-wing terrorism on American soil.”

For decades after the Cuban Revolution’s victory in 1959, influential anticommunist circles in the United States claimed that Cuba’s communist government sowed social division and allied with left-wing groups to help defeat Washington during the Cold War.

This right-wing rhetoric has been revived in the Trump State Department’s July 20, 2026, report, “Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism.” In it, the administration seizes on the history of a movement called the Tricontinental – an alliance of liberation movements from around the world founded in 1966 – to make the unsubstantiated claim that the U.S. left is currently engaged in a Cuban conspiracy to destroy the U.S.

As a professor of Latin American studies at the University of Virginia, I wrote the first scholarly book on the Tricontinental movement, “From the Tricontinental to the Global South: Race, Radicalism, and Transnational Solidarity.”

The State Department’s report summarizes large portions of that book’s arguments without citation, particularly in its attention to the Tricontinental’s historical relationship with the U.S. Civil Rights Movement. The report also misrepresents a larger body of scholarship on the relationship between Cuba and the left wing in the U.S. The State Department didn’t respond to a request for comment on whether it had used my book as a source.

But while the report preserves the structure of my book’s historical arguments, it twists its interpretations and conclusions. The effect is to support the Trump administration’s false claim that Cuba has “backed an unprecedented wave of left-wing terrorism on American soil.”

The Birth of a Movement

The Tricontinental was officially known as the Organization of Solidarity with the Peoples of Africa, Asia, and Latin America, or OSPAAAL. It was formed in 1966 when self-determination movements from 82 countries came together in Havana for the Tricontinental Conference. Although some conference delegates were recognizable leaders of political parties – like Chile’s Salvador Allende and Guinea-Bissau’s Amílcar Cabral – most were lesser-known representatives of a variety of political organizations, including from the United States.

The OSPAAAL formed as the expansion into the Americas of the Afro-Asian Peoples’ Solidarity Organization (AAPSO), founded in 1957 as an alternative power bloc to the U.S.-Soviet Cold War division. Seeking new global allies, Cuba joined the Afro-Asian bloc after Havana’s 1962 ousting from the Organization of American States. With Cuba’s joining of AAPSO to form OSPAAAL, leftist organizations and political figures from across Latin America and the U.S. also joined as members.