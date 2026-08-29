OUR PICKS: BIOTHREATS & BIOSECURITY AI and the New Age of Bioweapon | Trump Races to Prepare for New Deadly Viruses After Cutting Biosecurity Expert | This A.I. Just Created Viruses Not Found in Nature, and more

Published 29 August 2026

· AI and the New Age of Bioweapon · AI-designed Viral Genomes · This A.I. Just Created Viruses Not Found in Nature · Trump Races to Prepare for New Strains of Deadly Viruses After Cutting Biosecurity Expert · Generative Design of Bacteriophages with Genome Language Models · Deterrence by Resilience: Securing the United States and Promoting Innovation in the Age of Bioconvergence · Building a Defense-in-Depth Biosecurity Strategy for the AI Era · Countering Biological Weapons Disinformation, · Mirror Biology Research: Implications for Operational Governance · Realizing the 100 Days Mission: Accelerating Defense and Health Capabilities for Medical Countermeasures Readiness

AI and the New Age of Bioweapons (Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Foreign Affairs)

Preparing for a world of synthetic pathogens.

AI-designed Viral Genomes (Thomas V. Inglesby and Moritz S. Hanke, Science)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been used to generate proteins, protein complexes, and short portions of genomes (1). Designing a complete genome is harder because it requires understanding its higher-level architecture, such as how the coding sequences for different genomic products overlap. On page 589 of this issue, King et al. (2) report the synthesis of a complete functional viral genome, designed using generative AI. Although this is promising for life sciences applications, it also raises urgent biosafety and biosecurity questions. The ability to compose viral genomes using generative AI now exists; the governance to safely steer it does not.

This A.I. Just Created Viruses Not Found in Nature (Carl Zimmer, New York Times)

Scientists trained artificial intelligence on libraries of DNA and then asked the model to create recipes for viral genomes. Sixteen of them were viable, yielding new viruses.

Trump Races to Prepare for New Strains of Deadly Viruses After Cutting Biosecurity Experts (Ian Duncan, Washington Post)

The administration’s biodefense team has dwindled, and its new safeguards have been delayed — all amid growing concern over AI-enabled pathogens.

Generative Design of Bacteriophages with Genome Language Models (Samuel H. King et al., Science)

The ability to design complex biological systems with artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform biotechnology, but progress has largely been limited to the scale of individual genes and proteins, with whole-genome design remaining out of reach. King et al. used generative AI models trained on millions of natural genomes to design entire bacteriophages (see the Perspective by Inglesby and Hanke). Experimental tests yielded 16 functional genomes with diverse sequences, structures, and fitness profiles. A cocktail of the generated bacteriophages rapidly overcame bacteria that had evolved resistance to a natural bacteriophage. This work lays a foundation for AI-guided design of biological function at the whole-genome scale.